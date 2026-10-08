ICAR PG Round 2 Seat Allotment 2026 Today: When can you lose your earlier seat? Key rules explained

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is scheduled to release the ICAR AIEEA PG Round 2 Seat Allotment 2026 today, October 9, from 11 am onwards. Candidates participating in the counselling process for postgraduate programmes in Agriculture and Allied Sciences, excluding the veterinary stream, can check their allotment status at icarcounseling.com.

While candidates awaiting their first allotment will be looking for a seat, those who secured admission in Round 1 and opted for upgradation face a different question: Will they be able to retain their previous seat if they are allotted a better preference?

According to the ICAR AIEEA PG Counselling Brochure 2026, candidates who receive an upgraded seat in a subsequent round must accept the new allotment. Their earlier seat will automatically be forfeited, and they cannot request to retain it.

However, if no better preference is allotted, the candidate will continue to hold the previously allotted seat.