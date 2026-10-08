ICAR PG Round 2 Seat Allotment 2026 Today: When can you lose your earlier seat? Key rules explained

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is scheduled to release the ICAR AIEEA PG Round 2 Seat Allotment 2026 today, October 9, from 11 am onwards. Candidates participating in the counselling process for postgraduate programmes in Agriculture and Allied Sciences, excluding the veterinary stream, can check their allotment status at icarcounseling.com.
While candidates awaiting their first allotment will be looking for a seat, those who secured admission in Round 1 and opted for upgradation face a different question: Will they be able to retain their previous seat if they are allotted a better preference?
According to the ICAR AIEEA PG Counselling Brochure 2026, candidates who receive an upgraded seat in a subsequent round must accept the new allotment. Their earlier seat will automatically be forfeited, and they cannot request to retain it.
However, if no better preference is allotted, the candidate will continue to hold the previously allotted seat.
Round 2 seat allotment: October 9, 2026, from 11 am
Last date for university document verification: October 10, 2026, up to 11:50 am
Last date for document resubmission and verification: October 10, 2026, up to 2 pm
Last date to pay seat acceptance fee: October 10, 2026, up to 4 pm
Reporting by universities: October 10, 2026, at 8 pm
Round 3 seat allotment: October 12, 2026, from 11 am
Round 4 seat allotment: October 15, 2026, from 11 am
The ICAR counselling rules allow candidates to seek upgradation to a higher preference from their original choice list. However, the process does not permit candidates to return to their earlier allotment after a successful upgrade.
For example, consider a candidate who was allotted their fourth-preference university in Round 1 and opted for upgradation after paying the seat acceptance fee.
If the candidate receives their second-preference university in Round 2, the fourth-preference allotment will be forfeited. The candidate must proceed with the upgraded university.
On the other hand, if no higher preference becomes available, the original fourth-preference seat will remain with the candidate.
The brochure also specifies that candidates who receive an upgraded allotment are not required to pay the Rs 10,000 seat acceptance fee again.
Candidates receiving a fresh allotment must complete the required online admission formalities within the prescribed schedule.
The process includes:
Downloading the allotment letter from the counselling portal.
Uploading the required documents for verification by the allotted university.
Responding to document-related queries, if any, within the specified deadline.
Paying the mandatory Rs 10,000 seat acceptance fee after successful document verification.
Checking the provisional admission status and subsequent instructions.
Candidates do not need to physically report to the allotted university during the online counselling rounds. Physical verification of original documents will take place at the finally allotted university, as required for registration or commencement of classes.
Importantly, ICAR has warned that candidates who fail to respond to document-verification queries within the stipulated period may be treated as not reported. Their allotment can consequently be cancelled, and they may become ineligible for subsequent rounds.
The official counselling schedule states that the withdrawal facility will be available from Round 2 until the prescribed deadline in Round 4, subject to the notified time restrictions.
According to the counselling brochure, candidates who cancel or withdraw their provisional allotment within the permitted period up to Round 4 are eligible for a refund after a deduction of Rs 1,000 towards processing charges.
However, candidates who retain their seat and subsequently fail to withdraw it through the prescribed procedure or join the allotted programme may lose their seat acceptance fee.
Candidates are therefore advised to check the admission requirements, fee structure and reporting instructions of their allotted university before proceeding with admission.