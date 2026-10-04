ICAR PG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026 on October 5; Check post-allotment steps

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) will release the AIEEA PG 2026 Round 1 seat allotment result on October 5 for admission to postgraduate programmes in Agriculture and Allied Sciences for the 2026-27 academic session. The allotment process will begin at 11:00 am onwards through the official ICAR counselling portal. ICAR Counseling

Candidates who participated in the first round can check their allotment through the counselling portal using their login credentials. Allotment will be based on merit, category, preferences, and seat availability. ICAR allots the university and programme, while the respective university decides the final placement in a constituent college.