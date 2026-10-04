ICAR PG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026 on October 5; Check post-allotment steps

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) will release the AIEEA PG 2026 Round 1 seat allotment result on October 5 for admission to postgraduate programmes in Agriculture and Allied Sciences for the 2026-27 academic session. The allotment process will begin at 11:00 am onwards through the official ICAR counselling portal. ICAR Counseling
Candidates who participated in the first round can check their allotment through the counselling portal using their login credentials. Allotment will be based on merit, category, preferences, and seat availability. ICAR allots the university and programme, while the respective university decides the final placement in a constituent college.
Candidates who receive a seat should not treat the allotment as completion of admission. They must complete the following steps within the prescribed timeline:
Download the allotment letter from the counselling portal after the seat is allotted.
Upload the required documents for online verification by the allotted university. Physical reporting is not required during the counselling round.
If the university raises a query regarding any document, candidates must respond through their login and resubmit the required document within the deadline. Failure to do so can lead to cancellation of the allotted seat.
Once the documents are verified, candidates must pay the Rs 10,000 Seat Acceptance Fee through the ICAR counselling portal.
Candidates can opt for upgradation after paying the Seat Acceptance Fee. However, if a better choice is allotted in a subsequent round, the earlier seat will be forfeited.
For Round 1, online document verification will close on October 6 at 11:50 pm, while candidates can resubmit documents until 11:50 am on October 7. The Seat Acceptance Fee must be paid by 4:00 pm on October 7, followed by university reporting at 8:00 pm.
Candidates should also download and preserve their allotment letter, rank card, choice list and other counselling documents for future reference.