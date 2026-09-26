ICAR PG Counselling 2026 Date Announced: Counselling begins September 29; check previous year cutoffs

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has announced the date for PG counselling 2026. According to a public notice dated September 25, counselling for admission to Postgraduate programmes, excluding the Veterinary stream, under the ICAR All India Quota (AIQ) will begin on September 29, 2026. The same counselling notice also covers PhD programmes across all streams, including Veterinary.

ICAR has advised prospective candidates to keep their documents, testimonials and certificates ready for the counselling process. The announcement is also available on the official ICAR website.