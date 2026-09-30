ICAR PG Counselling 2026: Choice Filling begins; check important dates and instructions

The ICAR PG Counselling 2026 process has started for admission to postgraduate programmes in Agriculture and allied sciences for the 2026-27 academic session. The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) opened registration, choice filling, counselling fee payment and document uploading on September 29 at 5 PM through the official counselling portal.

The counselling is being conducted for PG degree programmes in Agriculture and allied science disciplines other than the Veterinary stream. The ICAR counselling brochure covers admission against 30% seats in Agricultural Universities under the ICAR-AU system, while 100% seats are covered at ICAR-DUs, RLBCAU, Jhansi and Dr RPCAU, Pusa.