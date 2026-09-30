ICAR PG Counselling 2026: Choice Filling begins; check important dates and instructions

The ICAR PG Counselling 2026 process has started for admission to postgraduate programmes in Agriculture and allied sciences for the 2026-27 academic session. The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) opened registration, choice filling, counselling fee payment and document uploading on September 29 at 5 PM through the official counselling portal.
The counselling is being conducted for PG degree programmes in Agriculture and allied science disciplines other than the Veterinary stream. The ICAR counselling brochure covers admission against 30% seats in Agricultural Universities under the ICAR-AU system, while 100% seats are covered at ICAR-DUs, RLBCAU, Jhansi and Dr RPCAU, Pusa.
The first stage gives candidates only until October 2 at 11:50 PM to complete registration-related activities, choice filling and document uploading.
Why choice filling needs careful planning
The ICAR counselling brochure makes an important distinction: ICAR allots the university, not a particular constituent college. The university subsequently regulates placement in its constituent colleges and programmes.
Candidates can select eligible subjects and universities during the choice-filling window. ICAR advises candidates to fill the maximum number of choices for which they are eligible. Choices can be added, modified, deleted and rearranged during the stipulated period.
Candidates should also check the course eligibility, annual fees, hostel availability and tentative university registration dates before finalising their preferences. ICAR specifically advises candidates to contact the concerned university for these details.
ICAR PG Counselling Fee 2026
Eligible candidates have to pay a non-refundable counselling registration fee of ₹500. The payment can be made through credit card, debit card, net banking or UPI.
After a seat is allotted and the university verifies the uploaded documents, candidates have to pay a ₹10,000 Seat Acceptance Fee, irrespective of category.
Documents to keep ready
Candidates should keep scanned copies of the required documents ready. These include:
Class 10 certificate for date-of-birth proof
Class 10 and Class 12 certificates/marksheets
UG degree marksheet or qualifying-degree certificate
AIEEA PG admit card
NTA application confirmation page
ICAR rank card
Passport-size photograph
Valid government identity proof
Domicile certificate
Character certificate
Category certificate, wherever applicable
PwBD medical certificate, wherever applicable
Sponsorship certificate/employer declaration for in-service candidates
The counselling brochure specifies that documents uploaded online should be in JPEG format. Original documents have to be produced during physical reporting at the finally allotted university.