ICAR AIEEA Result 2026 to be declared anytime soon

ICAR AIEEA PG Result 2026 along with PhD is expected to be released anytime soon, as NTA, on August 26, officially announced that the result announcement will be made this week. The candidates are anticipating the result announcement today, August 29, as this is the last day of the week. However, NTA might announce the result on Sunday (August 30) as well. During the release of the provisional answer key, even though NTA clarified that the announcement would come 'this week', the answer keys were actually released on Sunday (August 16).