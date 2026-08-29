ICAR AIEEA Result 2026 to be declared anytime soon

ICAR AIEEA PG Result 2026 along with PhD is expected to be released anytime soon, as NTA, on August 26, officially announced that the result announcement will be made this week. The candidates are anticipating the result announcement today, August 29, as this is the last day of the week. However, NTA might announce the result on Sunday (August 30) as well. During the release of the provisional answer key, even though NTA clarified that the announcement would come 'this week', the answer keys were actually released on Sunday (August 16).
As NTA declared the UGC NET Result June 2026 on August 28, there is a chance that the ICAR AIEEA result might be announced anytime soon. The official website to check the result is exams.nta.nic.in/icar/.
The candidates need to keep their application number and password ready to download the results. NTA releases scores but not ranks. ICAR will release the rank list of candidates once the counselling process begins. All those who cleared the entrance exam must first complete the registration for ICAR counselling (as per the timelines announced by ICAR). Based on the registrations received, ICAR will prepare a rank list and declare the merit ranks through the candidate login.
Students who get a valid ICAR PG/ PhD rank are eligible to fill choices (college preferences). The seat allotment is purely based on the candidate's merit rank and vacant seats in specific college & specialisation.