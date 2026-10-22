Exams

ICAI CA Inter Result September 2026 link activated at caresults.icai.org

ICAI CA Inter September 2026 results have been declared. Candidates can check their scores at caresults.icai.org using their registration and roll numbers. The pass percentage for both groups stands at 13.21%.
ICAI CA Inter Result September 2026 link
ICAI CA Inter Result September 2026 linkRepresentative official website image
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Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has activated the CA Inter Result 2026 link for the September session exam today, October 22. The result download link was activated at 10:15 AM. The link can be accessed through the official results portal of ICAI: caresults.icai.org. The candidates must keep their roll number and registration number handy to access the results.

Also read | ICAI CA Inter Toppers List September 2026

ICAI CA Inter Result September 2026: Quick details

  • Result date: October 22, 2026

  • Result time: 10:15 AM

  • Details required to check: Roll Number and Registration Number

  • Official website: caresults.icai.org

  • List of announcements happened: CA Inter results, toppers list, and pass percentage details

  • Are server issues expected: Usually, the ICAI CA results portal does not face server issues

  • Minimum Qualifying Marks: 40% in each paper and 50% aggregate of all papers together

  • ICAI CA Inter January 2027 Exam Dates: Group 1: January 2, 4, and 6, 2027 and January 8, 10, and 12, 2027

  • Registration start date for January 2027 Session: November 3, 2026

Students who fail to clear the September 2026 exams will have another opportunity in January 2027. The application form for the upcoming exam session will open on November 3, and the last date to register is November 16, without a late fee. The window to rectify details in the application form will be available from November 20 to 22, 2026.

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