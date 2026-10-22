ICAI CA Inter Result September 2026 link activated at caresults.icai.org

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has activated the CA Inter Result 2026 link for the September session exam today, October 22. The result download link was activated at 10:15 AM. The link can be accessed through the official results portal of ICAI: caresults.icai.org. The candidates must keep their roll number and registration number handy to access the results.
Also read | ICAI CA Inter Toppers List September 2026
Result date: October 22, 2026
Result time: 10:15 AM
Details required to check: Roll Number and Registration Number
Official website: caresults.icai.org
List of announcements happened: CA Inter results, toppers list, and pass percentage details
Are server issues expected: Usually, the ICAI CA results portal does not face server issues
Minimum Qualifying Marks: 40% in each paper and 50% aggregate of all papers together
ICAI CA Inter January 2027 Exam Dates: Group 1: January 2, 4, and 6, 2027 and January 8, 10, and 12, 2027
Registration start date for January 2027 Session: November 3, 2026
Students who fail to clear the September 2026 exams will have another opportunity in January 2027. The application form for the upcoming exam session will open on November 3, and the last date to register is November 16, without a late fee. The window to rectify details in the application form will be available from November 20 to 22, 2026.