Exams

ICAI CA Inter September 2026 Results: Neel Rajesh Shah, Sakshi Chandak Share AIR 1: Pass percentage at 13.21% for both groups

ICAI CA Intermediate September 2026 results are out. Neel Rajesh Shah and Sakshi Chandak share AIR 1 with 502 marks each, while the pass percentage for candidates appearing in both groups stands at 13.21%.
CA Inter Result September 2026
CA Inter Result September 2026 Representative image
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The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the results and toppers of the Chartered Accountants (CA) Intermediate September 2026 examination today, October 22. Neel Rajesh Shah from Mumbai and Sakshi Chandak from Nashik have jointly secured All India Rank (AIR) 1.

Both candidates scored 502 out of 600 marks (83.67%), according to the result details released by ICAI.

Shruti V from Chennai secured AIR 2 with 492 marks (82%), while Prem Agarwal from Surat obtained AIR 3 with 490 marks (81.67%).

ICAI CA Intermediate September 2026 Toppers List

  • AIR 1 – Neel Rajesh Shah (Mumbai): 502 marks out of 600 (83.67%)

  • AIR 1 – Sakshi Chandak (Nashik): 502 marks out of 600 (83.67%)

  • AIR 2 – Shruti V (Chennai): 492 marks out of 600 (82.00%)

  • AIR 3 – Prem Agarwal (Surat): 490 marks out of 600 (81.67%)

ICAI CA Inter Toppers Sept 2026
ICAI CA Inter Toppers Sept 2026Official ICAI CA Inter Toppers List Sept 2026

ICAI CA Inter September 2026 pass percentage

The result statistics show that the pass percentage for candidates appearing in both groups was 13.21%.

Of the 38,339 candidates who appeared for both groups, 5,066 passed.

For Group I, 23,210 candidates passed out of 1,00,301 who appeared, recording a pass percentage of 23.14%.

In Group II, 12,938 candidates cleared the examination out of 68,400 who appeared, resulting in a pass percentage of 18.92%.

ICAI CA Intermediate September 2026 Result Statistics

Group I

  • Candidates appeared: 1,00,301

  • Candidates passed: 23,210

  • Pass percentage: 23.14%

Group II

  • Candidates appeared: 68,400

  • Candidates passed: 12,938

  • Pass percentage: 18.92%

Both Groups

  • Candidates appeared: 38,339

  • Candidates passed: 5,066

  • Pass percentage: 13.21%

The figures indicate that fewer than 14% of candidates appearing for both groups cleared the examination.

Candidates can visit the official ICAI website, icai.org, for examination-related announcements and result information.

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