ICAI CA Inter September 2026 Results: Neel Rajesh Shah, Sakshi Chandak Share AIR 1: Pass percentage at 13.21% for both groups

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the results and toppers of the Chartered Accountants (CA) Intermediate September 2026 examination today, October 22. Neel Rajesh Shah from Mumbai and Sakshi Chandak from Nashik have jointly secured All India Rank (AIR) 1.
Both candidates scored 502 out of 600 marks (83.67%), according to the result details released by ICAI.
Shruti V from Chennai secured AIR 2 with 492 marks (82%), while Prem Agarwal from Surat obtained AIR 3 with 490 marks (81.67%).
AIR 1 – Neel Rajesh Shah (Mumbai): 502 marks out of 600 (83.67%)
AIR 1 – Sakshi Chandak (Nashik): 502 marks out of 600 (83.67%)
AIR 2 – Shruti V (Chennai): 492 marks out of 600 (82.00%)
AIR 3 – Prem Agarwal (Surat): 490 marks out of 600 (81.67%)
The result statistics show that the pass percentage for candidates appearing in both groups was 13.21%.
Of the 38,339 candidates who appeared for both groups, 5,066 passed.
For Group I, 23,210 candidates passed out of 1,00,301 who appeared, recording a pass percentage of 23.14%.
In Group II, 12,938 candidates cleared the examination out of 68,400 who appeared, resulting in a pass percentage of 18.92%.
Group I
Candidates appeared: 1,00,301
Candidates passed: 23,210
Pass percentage: 23.14%
Group II
Candidates appeared: 68,400
Candidates passed: 12,938
Pass percentage: 18.92%
Both Groups
Candidates appeared: 38,339
Candidates passed: 5,066
Pass percentage: 13.21%
The figures indicate that fewer than 14% of candidates appearing for both groups cleared the examination.
Candidates can visit the official ICAI website, icai.org, for examination-related announcements and result information.