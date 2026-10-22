ICAI CA Inter September 2026 Results: Neel Rajesh Shah, Sakshi Chandak Share AIR 1: Pass percentage at 13.21% for both groups

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the results and toppers of the Chartered Accountants (CA) Intermediate September 2026 examination today, October 22. Neel Rajesh Shah from Mumbai and Sakshi Chandak from Nashik have jointly secured All India Rank (AIR) 1.

Both candidates scored 502 out of 600 marks (83.67%), according to the result details released by ICAI.

Shruti V from Chennai secured AIR 2 with 492 marks (82%), while Prem Agarwal from Surat obtained AIR 3 with 490 marks (81.67%).