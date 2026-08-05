GATE 2027 Registration: DigiLocker integration to ease out form filling process

IIT Madras has made the DigiLocker account mandatory to apply for the exam. Those who do not have an account can create the same by following the steps mentioned below -

GATE 2027 aspirants who do not have a DigiLocker account must first create an account through the official website digilocker.gov.in

Click on the registration buttton and create an account by using your mobile number or aadhaar number of VID

You will receive an OTP on your mobile number. Enter the OTP and validate the registration

After opening the DigiLocker account, you can sync your Aadhaar, PAN, Driving License, academic certificate details etc

On the day of GATE 2027 registration, you must click on the DigiLocker fecth option on the portal and login