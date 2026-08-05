GATE 2027 Registration: DigiLocker integration to ease out form filling process

GATE 2027 registration is set to begin on August 14. IIT Madras has introduced a new feature in the application form this year: syncing candidates' details through DigiLocker. The application portal, GOAPS, will automatically fetch the applicant's data from DigiLocker, and this move is going to ease the form-filling process.
IIT Madras has made the DigiLocker account mandatory to apply for the exam. Those who do not have an account can create the same by following the steps mentioned below -
GATE 2027 aspirants who do not have a DigiLocker account must first create an account through the official website digilocker.gov.in
Click on the registration buttton and create an account by using your mobile number or aadhaar number of VID
You will receive an OTP on your mobile number. Enter the OTP and validate the registration
After opening the DigiLocker account, you can sync your Aadhaar, PAN, Driving License, academic certificate details etc
On the day of GATE 2027 registration, you must click on the DigiLocker fecth option on the portal and login
Your name, date of birth, mobile number, email id, profile picture, address and ID number will be automatically fetched
The applicants are not required to enter their name and other personal details manually. This move will also avoid erros while entering the candidate name.
IIT Madras will conduct the GATE 2027 exam on February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21. For the first time, the entrance exam is being conducted over three weekends.