GATE Biotechnology Syllabus 2027 Revised: Know what changed

Indian Institute of Technology Madras has released the revised GATE Biotechnology Syllabus 2027. Compared to the previous years' syllabus, a new chapter has been added, and one chapter has been deleted. In the 2026 syllabus, there were seven units, which have been reduced to six units.
A unit on Bioprocess Engineering and Process Biotechnology has been removed from the syllabus. On the other hand, the topics prescribed in Unit 4: Fundamentals of Biological Engineering have been revised completely. Bioreaction engineering and upstream & downstream processing are the new topics added in the syllabus. Last year, for the same unit, Engineering Principles Applied to Biological Systems, Classical Thermodynamics & Bioenergetics and Transport Processes.
The reduction in syllabus is a sigh of relief to BT aspirants because the previous syllabus was lengthy. With the removal of one unit and the reduction of the syllabus in Unit 4, it will be convenient to candidates who are appearing for more than one paper in the examination.
There are changes in the two paper combinations for the Biotechnology paper. Students choosing the BT paper can also choose the Biomedical Engineering (BM) or XL (Life Sciences) as the second paper. On the other hand, students choosing BM can choose either BT or IN (Instrumentation) papers.
GATE 2027 application form will be released on August 14. For the first time, the examination is going to be conducted for six days. Over the years, the exam has always been a 4-day window exam. The 2027 exam will happen on the first, second and third weekend of February, i.e., February 6 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21.