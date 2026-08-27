GATE 2027 Application Form: How to create a GOAPS password, register and avoid these common mistakes

The GATE 2027 application form begins on August 27, with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras opening the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering registration window through the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS). Candidates planning to appear for the examination should be particularly careful while creating their login credentials, as the Enrolment ID and password will be required for several stages of the examination process.

One major change this year is that DigiLocker-based registration is mandatory for all Indian nationals. IIT Madras has advised candidates to create or update their verified DigiLocker accounts before starting the GATE application. Details such as the candidate's name, date of birth, mobile number, email ID, profile photograph, address, and verified ID number will be fetched from DigiLocker during registration.