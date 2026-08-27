GATE 2027 Application Form: How to create a GOAPS password, register and avoid these common mistakes

The GATE 2027 application form begins on August 27, with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras opening the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering registration window through the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS). Candidates planning to appear for the examination should be particularly careful while creating their login credentials, as the Enrolment ID and password will be required for several stages of the examination process.
One major change this year is that DigiLocker-based registration is mandatory for all Indian nationals. IIT Madras has advised candidates to create or update their verified DigiLocker accounts before starting the GATE application. Details such as the candidate's name, date of birth, mobile number, email ID, profile photograph, address, and verified ID number will be fetched from DigiLocker during registration.
Candidates must first access the application portal from the official GATE 2027 website and complete the new-candidate registration process. They must provide the required registration details, including their email address and mobile number, before proceeding with the application.
After successful registration, candidates receive a unique GATE Enrolment ID. This ID, along with the password created during registration, becomes the candidate's primary login credential for GOAPS. The password should be 8 to 15 characters long and should be kept confidential.
Candidates should avoid using easily guessable combinations such as their name, date of birth or simple number sequences. It is also important to save the Enrolment ID and password securely because you will need the same credentials to access application-related services later.
Don't rush through the application form
Once logged in, candidates need to enter their personal and academic details, select the GATE paper and examination cities, upload the prescribed documents and complete the fee payment. IIT Madras has specifically advised candidates to ensure that the name and date of birth in the application match the valid photo ID they will produce at the examination centre.
Candidates can choose one or two GATE papers, but the two-paper option is available only through the prescribed combinations. Importantly, candidates must submit one application form, even if they are appearing for two papers.
GATE 2027 registration deadline
The regular registration window will remain open until September 27, 2026, without a late fee. Candidates who miss the regular deadline can submit applications with a late fee until October 5. The application rectification window is scheduled from October 14 to October 21.
The GATE 2027 examination will be conducted on February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2027, while the results are scheduled to be announced on March 19, 2027.
The key advice for applicants is simple: update DigiLocker first, create a secure GOAPS password, check every personal detail against the ID proof and only then submit the application. A few extra minutes during registration could help candidates avoid problems later in the examination cycle.