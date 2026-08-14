DME MP NEET UG Merit List 2026 to be released today, choice filling begins on August 15

Directorate of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh, will release the state-wide NEET UG merit list 2026 today, August 14. The vacant seat details for MBBS and BDS courses were released on August 13. The exact release time has not been confirmed yet, but based on previous years' trends, the merit list can be expected by evening. The merit list will be available as a PDF, and only students featured on it will be eligible to participate in the choice-filling process from August 15 to 18.
Official website link to download merit list (once released)
Here is the upcoming counselling schedule. In case there are any changes in the MCC AIQ round 1 seat allotment schedule, then the dates of MP NEET UG Counselling 2026 might be revised. Therefore, the schedule is subject to change.
Choice filling start date: August 15, 2026
Choice filling last date: August 18, 2026
Round 1 seat allotment: August 20, 2026
Reporting: August 21 to 27, 2026
Upgradation for second round: August 21 to 27, 2026
Candidates securing an allotment in Round 1 (other than first preference) will have an option to upgrade the seat so that there is a chance for better allotment in Round 2 (subject to the total number of vacant seats).
MCC AIQ NEET UG counselling 2026 for 15 percent seats is underway, and the round 1 allotment is scheduled to be released on August 19. The last date to complete the choice filling process is August 17.