DME MP NEET UG Merit List 2026 to be released today, choice filling begins on August 15

DME MP NEET UG Counselling 2026: Upcoming important dates

Here is the upcoming counselling schedule. In case there are any changes in the MCC AIQ round 1 seat allotment schedule, then the dates of MP NEET UG Counselling 2026 might be revised. Therefore, the schedule is subject to change.

Choice filling start date: August 15, 2026

Choice filling last date: August 18, 2026

Round 1 seat allotment: August 20, 2026

Reporting: August 21 to 27, 2026

Upgradation for second round: August 21 to 27, 2026

Candidates securing an allotment in Round 1 (other than first preference) will have an option to upgrade the seat so that there is a chance for better allotment in Round 2 (subject to the total number of vacant seats).

MCC AIQ NEET UG counselling 2026 for 15 percent seats is underway, and the round 1 allotment is scheduled to be released on August 19. The last date to complete the choice filling process is August 17.