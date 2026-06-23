CUET UG results 2026 declared at cuet.nta.nic.in; download scorecard pdf here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET) UG 2026 results today, June 23. It has activated the CUET UG results 2026 link on the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. The Agency has already released the CUET UG final answer key 2026.

Candidates who had appeared for the written examination can access the CUET UG results 2026 with valid login credentials. One must use their application number and password to download CUET UG scorecard 2026.

How to download CUET UG scorecard 2026?

Step 1: Open the official portal of CUET UG at cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Find the CUET UG scorecard 2026 link on the homepage

Step 3: Clicking on the link will open the CUET UG scorcard pdf

Step 4: Fill in the valid login credentials such as application number and password

Step 5: Submit the mandatory fields

Step 6: Download CUET UG scorecard pdf

Step 7: Take a printout of scorecard for future need

Click here for CUET UG scorecard 2026

The NTA has conducted the CUET UG exams between May 11 and June 7 across 35 shifts across the country. A total of 15,68,866 candidates had applied for the CUET UG exam, of which 8,69,959 students registered for five subjects, 3,63,096 for four, 2,93,660 for three, 31,011 for two subjects, and 11,140 applied for only one subject.