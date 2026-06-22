CUET UG 2026 final answer key released; NTA drops 7 questions

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 examination. It has uploaded the CUET UG 2026 final answer key on the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/icar.

Candidates who had appeared for the entrance examination can download CUET UG 2026 answer key in pdf format. The NTA has conducted the CUET UG 2026 exams from May 11 to June 7 in online mode. The official sources suggest a total of seven questions were dropped in the final review. Candidates must note that there is no facility to raise objections against the final answer key.

How to download CUET UG 2026 final answer key?

Step 1: Open the official website of CUET UG at exams.nta.nic.in/icar/

Step 2: Find the CUET UG 2026 final answer key pdf on homepage

Step 3: Follow the link to land on the CUET answer key 2026 pdf

Step 4: Download CUET UG final answer key 2026 pdf

Step 5: Keep the hard copy of answer key for future need

NTA CUET UG 2026 final answer key