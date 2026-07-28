CSAB Special Round Counselling 2026 registration postponed; revised schedule soon

Central Seat Allocation Board has provided an official update stating that the registration process for CSAB Special Round Counselling 2026, which was supposed to begin on July 28 has been postponed.
The official notice indicates, 'due to some unavoidable reasons, registration for CSAB special and DASA is deferred. Please wait for further updates'. With this update, the release of special round vacant seats also been postponed. CSAB will soon announce the revised dates for the counselling process. No specific reason has been provided for the delay in conducting the admission process.
Usually, the counselling process for special round does not get delayed every year. For the DASA counselling participants, revised information brocuher along with the seat matrix has been released.
CSAB counselling 2026 is conducted for NIT+ system for the vacant seats left over after the conlusion of JoSAA counselling. Over 10,000 seats are expected to be vacant, but the official update is awaited.