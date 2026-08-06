CSAB Round 1 Cutoff 2026 to be released soon: Will cutoffs rise or drop?

For example, if Student 'A' from the 'Open' category opted for the NIT Jalandhar Biotechnology course and his rank is 7800 in the JEE Main exam. No student from any caste category with a rank better than 7800 opted for this institute. Therefore, 7800 becomes the opening rank. Similarly, Student 'B' with a rank of 11,000 opted for the same institute, and no student beyond this rank opted for this college. Between ranks 7800 and 11,000, only 4 students opted for NIT Jalandhar Biotechnology, and the total number of vacant seats is 6. In this scenario, all 4 students will get admission. So the opening rank can be 7800, and the closing rank is 11,000. This is how the CSAB opening and closing ranks are defined.