CSAB Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026: 5 important instructions to follow

If you are satisfied with the seat allotment, you can choose the 'Freeze' option. Choosing this option will lead to seat acceptance, followed by seat acceptance fee payment, and complete the self-reporting process. The physical reporting can be done between August 13 and 18

If you are not satisfied with the seat allotment and are looking for a better allotment in Round 2, you can choose the 'Float' option, but you need to pay the seat acceptance fee to retain the Round 1 seat if you do not get a better allotment in the second round

If you are looking for a better course allotment within the same allotted institute of Round 1, you can choose the slide option. However, you must pay the seat acceptance fee

For those choosing Float and Slide options, the seat allotted in Round 1 will automatically get cancelled in case there is a better allotment in Round 2