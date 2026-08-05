CSAB Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026: 5 important instructions to follow

CSAB Round 1 Seat Allotment ResultResult 2026 will be released on August 6, with the official release time at 5 PM. After checking the seat allotment, you must exercise your willingness by selecting Freeze, Float or Slide options. The last date to complete the online seat acceptance process is August 10. Important instructions regarding these options have been explained here.
If you are satisfied with the seat allotment, you can choose the 'Freeze' option. Choosing this option will lead to seat acceptance, followed by seat acceptance fee payment, and complete the self-reporting process. The physical reporting can be done between August 13 and 18
If you are not satisfied with the seat allotment and are looking for a better allotment in Round 2, you can choose the 'Float' option, but you need to pay the seat acceptance fee to retain the Round 1 seat if you do not get a better allotment in the second round
If you are looking for a better course allotment within the same allotted institute of Round 1, you can choose the slide option. However, you must pay the seat acceptance fee
For those choosing Float and Slide options, the seat allotted in Round 1 will automatically get cancelled in case there is a better allotment in Round 2
If you are choosing the 'Surrender' option in Round 1, you will lose the allocated seat and must rely on Round 2 for the allotment. You cannot retain the Round 1 seat if there is no allotment in Round 2
The Round 2 seat allotment result will be released on August 12, and this will be the final special round counselling.