CLAT English Language section do not test candidates abilities: Expert Committee

CLAT Expert Committee 2026 has submitted a detailed report consisting observations and suggestions with respect to the upcoming sessions of CLAT exam. The report is now open for public feedback till August 31. The committee has listed out few important suggestions with respect to the English language section. The commitee feels that the English language section does not test the candidates' abilities to engage carefully.

CLAT Expert Committee's observations on English Language Section

Here are the important observations made by the expert commitee on the English language section -

After reviewing several previous years' question papers, the committee identified that there are recurring flaws in the construction and purpose of question paper

There have been several instances where the correct answers can be located verbatim within the passage which actually does not engage the test takers with the context carefully

The questions in the English language section do not test the candidates ability to engage with meaning, context and tone

After reviewing various past papers, it has been observed that there has been a significant redundancy. Multiple questions in the paper test the same idea and there is minimal variation in reasoning

The qualifty and drafting of has been inconsistent. There were even instances of poor syntax and random capitalization

The passages drawn from various sources lack citation and the question paper setters must ensure transparency

Also read | CLAT 2027 exam date announced

Based on the public feedback received, the suggestions and recommendations might be implmented from the 2028 session CLAT examination.

Keep visiting EdexLive for the latest CLAT news and updates.