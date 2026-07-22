CLAT 2027 exam date announced, no changes in pattern and syllabus

The Consortium of NLUs confirmed the CLAT 2027 exam date. As per the official press release, the exam will be conducted on December 6 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. The exam authority has further confirmed that there are no changes in the syllabus and exam pattern.

The application window for the exam will open on August 3 and the last date to complete the registration process is October 31. The consortium shall also release the model papers for which the dates will be confirmed soon.

CLAT 2026 Expert Committee Suggestions

Apart from the exam schedule announcement, CLAT 2026 expert committed submitted various suggestions with respect to the 2027 exam. The following resolutions were adopted by the exam authority-

For both UG and PG papers, there will not be any changes in the syllabus

The convenor of CLAT and all the paper setters shall adopt the suggestions made by the expert commitee

A detailed teport regarding the question paper format and quality has been published on the official website. Students, parents, teachers and all stake holders can submit their suggestions or feedback on the expert committee report. Click here to view the report. The last date to submit the feedback is August 31

All the public feedback will be taken into the considerion and required suggestions shall be implemented for the CLAT 2028 exam

The official portal for CLAT 2027 shall be launched at consortiumofnlus.ac.in in due course of time. Meanwhile, eligible and interested aspirants can keep the scanned copies of passport size photograph and signature.

Few important suggestions that were included in the expert commitee report were the long comprehensive passages in the English section. The commitee noted that 'the correct answers can be located verbatim within the passage, transforming what should be an exercise in interpretation into one of textual matching. The questions therefore do not test candidates' abilities to engage carefully with meaning and context, detect tone, make inferences, and evaluate which points add or subtract from an argument, reducing comprehension testing to mere recognition'.

The commitee has also included various suggestions for the other sections like logical reasoning, GK & Current Affairs and Quantitative Techniques.