CLAT 2027 First Mock Test Today: Why candidates should not treat scores as a prediction of the December 6 exam

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) is conducting the first CLAT 2027 mock test today, November 10, 2026, for candidates who have applied for undergraduate and postgraduate law admissions.

Unlike the actual Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), which will be conducted offline on December 6, the mock examination is being held online.

The Consortium has clarified that the practice test is intended for self-assessment and should not be considered an indication of the difficulty level, question distribution or exact format of the actual examination.

This distinction is particularly important for candidates using mock test scores to estimate their chances of securing admission to a National Law University.