CLAT 2027 First Mock Test Today: Why candidates should not treat scores as a prediction of the December 6 exam

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) is conducting the first CLAT 2027 mock test today, November 10, 2026, for candidates who have applied for undergraduate and postgraduate law admissions.
Unlike the actual Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), which will be conducted offline on December 6, the mock examination is being held online.
The Consortium has clarified that the practice test is intended for self-assessment and should not be considered an indication of the difficulty level, question distribution or exact format of the actual examination.
This distinction is particularly important for candidates using mock test scores to estimate their chances of securing admission to a National Law University.
According to the Consortium's November 6 notification, candidates should keep the following points in mind:
First mock test: November 10, 2026
Second mock test: November 20, 2026
Duration: Two hours
Total questions: 120
Maximum marks: 120
Correct answer: One mark
Incorrect answer: Deduction of 0.25 marks
Unanswered questions: No negative marking
Mode: Online
Participation: Voluntary
Number of attempts: Unlimited
Candidates can review their scores and performance after submitting the test.
However, the Consortium has stated that it will not entertain queries regarding incorrect answers or other issues related to the sample paper.
The Consortium has specifically cautioned that the mock test's structure, difficulty level, subject matter and question distribution are illustrative.
This means a high score in today's mock examination does not necessarily indicate that a candidate will achieve a similar score in December.
Similarly, a comparatively low score should not automatically be interpreted as an indication of poor performance in the actual examination.
For aspirants, the mock test is better used to identify weaknesses in reading comprehension, reasoning, time management and question selection.
Candidates can also compare their performance across repeated attempts, although scores obtained after becoming familiar with the questions may not accurately reflect their readiness for an unseen paper.
The official CLAT 2027 undergraduate examination format specifies 120 multiple-choice questions carrying one mark each.
The approximate subject-wise distribution is:
English Language: 22–26 questions, approximately 20%
Current Affairs, including General Knowledge: 28–32 questions, approximately 25%
Legal Reasoning: 28–32 questions, approximately 25%
Logical Reasoning: 22–26 questions, approximately 20%
Quantitative Techniques: 10–14 questions, approximately 10%
The paper will have a duration of two hours, with a deduction of 0.25 marks for each incorrect response.
These figures represent the officially published approximate weightage for the undergraduate examination. The distribution in an individual mock test should not be treated as a guarantee of the actual paper's composition.
The Consortium has provided specific instructions for attempting the online mock examination.
Questions in the sample paper are based on passages, and candidates must select answers using information stated or implied in the passage and the question.
Where multiple options appear partially correct, candidates are expected to select the most accurate and comprehensive response.
The online interface allows candidates to move between sections and questions.
However, clicking the Submit button ends the current test session. Candidates should therefore submit their responses only after completing their attempt.
Although multiple attempts are permitted, the Consortium recommends completing the test in one sitting to simulate examination conditions.
One of the most significant differences between the mock examination and the actual CLAT 2027 is the mode of testing.
The mock is online, while the December 6 examination will be conducted offline from 2 pm to 4 pm.
As a result, candidates should not rely exclusively on the online mock to assess their examination-day readiness.
They should also practise answering questions under timed, offline conditions, particularly to develop familiarity with marking responses and managing time without digital navigation tools.
With the actual examination less than four weeks away, the two official mock tests provide an opportunity to review preparation strategies before the final examination.
The second mock test is scheduled for November 20, giving candidates another opportunity to assess their performance after addressing weaknesses identified in the first attempt.
Candidates can access CLAT 2027 updates through the official Consortium website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.