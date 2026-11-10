AILET 2027 Registration Closes Today: NLU Delhi offers 110 UG, 70 PG merit seats; check key admission rules

The National Law University (NLU), Delhi, will close the online registration window for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2027 today, November 10, 2026.

Candidates seeking admission to the university's five-year BA LLB (Hons) and one-year LLM programmes for the 2027–28 academic session must submit their applications through nationallawuniversitydelhi.in before the registration window closes.

According to the official admission announcement, AILET 2027 will be conducted on Sunday, December 13, 2026, from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Unlike the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), AILET is the entrance examination used by NLU Delhi for admission to its regular undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes.

With registration closing today, candidates should particularly check the university's seat distribution, eligibility requirements and examination-city allocation rules.