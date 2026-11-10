AILET 2027 Registration Closes Today: NLU Delhi offers 110 UG, 70 PG merit seats; check key admission rules

The National Law University (NLU), Delhi, will close the online registration window for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2027 today, November 10, 2026.
Candidates seeking admission to the university's five-year BA LLB (Hons) and one-year LLM programmes for the 2027–28 academic session must submit their applications through nationallawuniversitydelhi.in before the registration window closes.
According to the official admission announcement, AILET 2027 will be conducted on Sunday, December 13, 2026, from 2 pm to 4 pm.
Unlike the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), AILET is the entrance examination used by NLU Delhi for admission to its regular undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes.
With registration closing today, candidates should particularly check the university's seat distribution, eligibility requirements and examination-city allocation rules.
NLU Delhi has announced the following seat distribution for the 2027–28 admission cycle:
BA LLB (Hons)
Total seats: 120
Seats filled through AILET merit: 110
Foreign National seats: 5
OCI/PIO seats: 5
One-year LLM
Total seats: 80
Seats filled through AILET merit: 70
Foreign National seats: 5
OCI/PIO seats: 5
Foreign National and OCI/PIO applicants are exempted from AILET and are considered for direct admission on merit, subject to the applicable eligibility criteria.
Importantly, the university has specified April 30, 2027, as the separate application deadline for Foreign National and OCI/PIO applicants. The November 10 deadline applies to the regular AILET registration process.
The university has prescribed different qualifying requirements for undergraduate and postgraduate admissions.
For BA LLB (Hons), candidates must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination with:
General category: 45%
OBC category: 42%
SC/ST categories: 40%
Students appearing for their Class 12 annual examinations in 2027 are also eligible to apply.
For the one-year LLM programme, applicants must possess an LLB degree or an equivalent qualification with:
General and other categories: 50%
SC/ST/PwD categories: 45%
Final-year LLB students appearing for their examinations in 2027 can also register.
Candidates should note that satisfying the minimum academic eligibility requirement does not guarantee admission, which depends on merit, reservation rules and seat availability.
NLU Delhi has listed 31 examination cities for AILET 2027, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Visakhapatnam and Pune.
However, the university has introduced an important condition concerning examination-centre allocation.
If fewer than 200 candidates are registered for a particular test city, an examination centre will not be established there.
Affected candidates will instead be allotted a city based on their second or third preference.
This means that selecting a preferred examination city does not necessarily guarantee that the candidate will be allotted a centre there.
Applicants, particularly those choosing cities with potentially fewer test-takers, should ensure that their alternative preferences are practical for travel.
NLU Delhi has prescribed the following registration fees:
General and other applicable categories: Rs 3,000
SC/ST candidates: Rs 1,000
Persons with Disabilities: Rs 1,000
Eligible Below Poverty Line (BPL) applicants specified in the admission notice: No application fee
The university has also stated that it has not authorised any agent or agency to facilitate admissions. Applicants should avoid making payments to unauthorised individuals.
An important provision in NLU Delhi's admission announcement concerns the refund of counselling and admission fees.
According to the university:
The counselling fee will be fully refunded if a candidate exits the admission process.
If a candidate proceeds with admission, the counselling fee will be adjusted against the total payable fee.
In cases of withdrawal after admission, refunds will be governed by the applicable UGC guidelines.
These provisions are relevant to candidates who may receive admission offers from multiple law universities and need to decide whether to retain or withdraw a seat.