Exams

CLAT 2027 application form to open today; keep these documents ready

CLAT 2027 application form is scheduled to open today, August 3, and the list of important documents can be checked here
CLAT 2027 application form
CLAT 2027 application form official websiteCLAT 2027 application form
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CLAT 2027 application form is going to be released today, August 3 by the Consortium of NLUs. A detailed list of instructions along with the list of documents required to fill the application form have been provided here. The link to fill application opens at 10 AM at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The last date to fill the application form is October 31.

List of documents required to fill application form

You have to keep the following documents ready to fill the application form -

  • Passportsize photograph

  • Signature of the candidate

  • Category certificate (SC/ ST/ OBC)

The passport size photograph sould have plain White background. The category certificate has to be uploaded in the PDF format only.

CLAT 2027 application form
CLAT English Language section does not test candidates abilities: Expert Committee

CLAT 2027 Application Fee

The application fee category-wise is as follows -

  • General and OBC category: Rs 4000

  • SC/ ST/ BPL/ PwD: Rs 3500

If you wish to obtain the previous year's question paper, the cost of the question papers is Rs 500 (which is not included in the application fee). The fee payment has to be done online only.

Eligible and interested students must keep their E-Mail ID and mobile number ready to complete the registration process. The window to edit the application might open in November, and the exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 6.

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