CLAT 2026 registrations closing SOON: Apply now

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will soon end the registration session for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026. Eligible candidates may register on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in until October 31, 2025.

The exam will take place on December 7 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. CLAT is held for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programs provided by 25 National Law Universities in India.

Candidates for the CLAT 2026 UG course (five-year integrated law degree) must have scored at least 45 per cent in Class 12 or an equivalent test.

For candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories, the minimum qualifying score is 40 per cent. There is no maximum age for the UG course.

Applicants for the CLAT 2026 PG programme (one-year LLM degree) must have completed an LLB degree or equivalent qualification from a recognized university with at least 50 per cent marks.

SC and ST applicants must score at least 45 per cent. The PG programme also has no age limit.

Here’s how candidates can apply: