Class 10 revised datesheet released by JKBOSE

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released a revised datesheet for the Class 10 Annual/Regular Examinations (October-November 2025 session) in winter-zone areas.

The update was required due to the approaching Assembly by-elections, which prompted changes to ensure a smooth and disruption-free examination process, News18 reports.

According to the amended JKBOSE Class 10 datesheet 2025, the Science exam has been rescheduled for November 11, while the Social Science exam will now take place on November 26.

The board declared that no exams will be held on November 7 and 14, since bye-elections in Budgam and Nagrota are scheduled for November 11.

Exams of other major subjects remain unaltered, with English on November 20, Urdu/Hindi on November 17, and Computer Science on November 19. The exams will start on November 6 with a variety of vocational subjects.

In its official notification, JKBOSE said, "It is hereby notified for information of all the stakeholders in general and the students of Class 10 in particular that the date sheet for Secondary School Examination (Class 10th) Annual/Regular, 2025 (Oct-Nov session), has been revised in view of Assembly by-elections."