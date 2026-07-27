CCMT Special Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026 to be released today; NSR spot round details

The Centralised Counselling for M.Tech, M.Arch and M.Plan admission has enterted into the final phase as the CCMT Special Round 2 seat allotment result 2026 is going to be released today, July 27. This is the last and final round of the CCMT counselling and all the vacant seats after this round shall be filled through National Spot Round (NSR). All the selected students in the second special round must complete the document uploading process by July 29.
The allotment will be published at ccmt.admissions.nic.in. It is important to keep your GATE registration ID and password ready to download the seat allotment result. Online document uploading and verification is only applicable to the candidates who did not complete the same in previous rounds. Selected candidates must pay the SAF (Seat Acceptance Fee) at the time of seat acceptance and PAF (Partial Admission Fee) at the time of admission.
Candidates who did not register for the previous rounds of CCMT
Those who participated in CCMT and secured admission can do fresh registration for NSR (if looking for a better allotment). These candidates can retain the seat secured in CCMT if no allotment is made in the NSR
Those who participated in the CCMT but did not get an allotment can register for the spot round
Candidates whose seat got cancelled in the CCMT due to the failure of document verification can participate in the NSR
Document verification in the NSR spot round is only applicable to those candidates who did not complete the same in the CCMT round. In case if there are any changes in documents or personal details or category, the applicants must undergo a fresh document verification process in the spot round. The list of vacant seats will be displayed on August 1 and the last date to register for the counselling is August 4.