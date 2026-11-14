CBSE Class 12 Economics 2027: Unit-wise weightage analysis, project work details

CBSE Class 12 Economics Unit-wise Marks Distribution 2027

The theory exam will be conducted for 80 marks, and 20 marks are allocated for project work. The overall marks weightage is 100. The syllabus is divided into two parts, viz., Introductory Macroeconomics and Indian Economic Development. The detailed marks distribution is as follows -

Part A - Introductory Macroeconomics

National Income and Related Aggregates - 10 Marks

Money and Banking - 6 Marks

Determination of Income and Employment - 12 Marks

Government Budget and the Economy - 6 Marks

Balance of Payments - 6 Marks

Part B - Indian Economic Development

Development Experience (1947-90) and Economic Reforms since 1991 - 12 Marks

Current Challenges facing the Indian Economy - 20 Marks

Development Experience of India – A Comparison with Neighbours - 8 Marks

There is Part C as well, i.e., Project Work, for which 20 marks are assigned. Overall, the total weightage for Part A is 40 marks, and it is the same for Part B as well.

The Current Challenges Facing the Indian Economy unit carries the highest weightage of 20 marks out of 80 in the CBSE Class 12 Economics theory examination for 2027, accounting for 25% of the paper. It is equally important to refer to previous years' question papers to get an idea of what kind of questions are asked from this unit. A similar analysis needs to be done for Development Experience (1947-90) and Economic Reforms since 1991, Determination of Income and Employment and National Income and Related Aggregates. As the CBSE question paper consists of MCQs in the first part, students can expect MCQs from these units as well.