CBSE Class 12 Economics 2027: Unit-wise weightage analysis, project work details

CBSE Class 12 Economics 2027 exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 16, as per the official Class 12 date sheet. As most schools have already completed the syllabus and revision is underway, it is important for students to understand the detailed unit-wise marks distribution. This will help them in analysing the most important topics and prioritise their revision plan accordingly. However, no unit should be missed in the revision, and CBSE has allocated a specific weightage for each unit. The detailed unit-wise weightage analysis has been provided here.
The theory exam will be conducted for 80 marks, and 20 marks are allocated for project work. The overall marks weightage is 100. The syllabus is divided into two parts, viz., Introductory Macroeconomics and Indian Economic Development. The detailed marks distribution is as follows -
Part A - Introductory Macroeconomics
National Income and Related Aggregates - 10 Marks
Money and Banking - 6 Marks
Determination of Income and Employment - 12 Marks
Government Budget and the Economy - 6 Marks
Balance of Payments - 6 Marks
Part B - Indian Economic Development
Development Experience (1947-90) and Economic Reforms since 1991 - 12 Marks
Current Challenges facing the Indian Economy - 20 Marks
Development Experience of India – A Comparison with Neighbours - 8 Marks
There is Part C as well, i.e., Project Work, for which 20 marks are assigned. Overall, the total weightage for Part A is 40 marks, and it is the same for Part B as well.
The Current Challenges Facing the Indian Economy unit carries the highest weightage of 20 marks out of 80 in the CBSE Class 12 Economics theory examination for 2027, accounting for 25% of the paper. It is equally important to refer to previous years' question papers to get an idea of what kind of questions are asked from this unit. A similar analysis needs to be done for Development Experience (1947-90) and Economic Reforms since 1991, Determination of Income and Employment and National Income and Related Aggregates. As the CBSE question paper consists of MCQs in the first part, students can expect MCQs from these units as well.
The Current Challenges Facing the Indian Economy unit covers four major areas: Human Capital Formation, Rural Development, Employment and Sustainable Economic Development. Students should focus on the role of education in economic growth, rural credit and agricultural diversification, employment trends in formal and informal sectors, and the environmental impact of economic development. Given its significant weightage, the unit deserves priority during revision, with particular emphasis on understanding economic challenges and applying concepts to real-world situations.
CBSE Class 12 Economics 2027: Project work marks distribution
20 marks allocated to project work are further divided as follows -
Relevance of the topic - 3 Marks
Knowledge Content/Research Work - 6 Marks
Presentation Technique - 3 Marks
Viva-voce - 8 Marks