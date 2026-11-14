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CBSE Class 12 Economics 2027: Unit-wise weightage analysis, project work details

CBSE Class 12 Economics exam 2027 is scheduled to be conducted on March 16. Here is the detailed unit-wise weightage analysis along with the project work details.
CBSE Class 12 Economics 2027 Weightage
CBSE Class 12 Economics 2027 Weightage AnalysisRepresentative image
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CBSE Class 12 Economics 2027 exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 16, as per the official Class 12 date sheet. As most schools have already completed the syllabus and revision is underway, it is important for students to understand the detailed unit-wise marks distribution. This will help them in analysing the most important topics and prioritise their revision plan accordingly. However, no unit should be missed in the revision, and CBSE has allocated a specific weightage for each unit. The detailed unit-wise weightage analysis has been provided here.

CBSE Class 12 Economics Unit-wise Marks Distribution 2027

The theory exam will be conducted for 80 marks, and 20 marks are allocated for project work. The overall marks weightage is 100. The syllabus is divided into two parts, viz., Introductory Macroeconomics and Indian Economic Development. The detailed marks distribution is as follows -

Part A - Introductory Macroeconomics

  • National Income and Related Aggregates - 10 Marks

  • Money and Banking - 6 Marks

  • Determination of Income and Employment - 12 Marks

  • Government Budget and the Economy - 6 Marks

  • Balance of Payments - 6 Marks

Part B - Indian Economic Development

  • Development Experience (1947-90) and Economic Reforms since 1991 - 12 Marks

  • Current Challenges facing the Indian Economy - 20 Marks

  • Development Experience of India – A Comparison with Neighbours - 8 Marks

There is Part C as well, i.e., Project Work, for which 20 marks are assigned. Overall, the total weightage for Part A is 40 marks, and it is the same for Part B as well.

The Current Challenges Facing the Indian Economy unit carries the highest weightage of 20 marks out of 80 in the CBSE Class 12 Economics theory examination for 2027, accounting for 25% of the paper. It is equally important to refer to previous years' question papers to get an idea of what kind of questions are asked from this unit. A similar analysis needs to be done for Development Experience (1947-90) and Economic Reforms since 1991, Determination of Income and Employment and National Income and Related Aggregates. As the CBSE question paper consists of MCQs in the first part, students can expect MCQs from these units as well.

The Current Challenges Facing the Indian Economy unit covers four major areas: Human Capital Formation, Rural Development, Employment and Sustainable Economic Development. Students should focus on the role of education in economic growth, rural credit and agricultural diversification, employment trends in formal and informal sectors, and the environmental impact of economic development. Given its significant weightage, the unit deserves priority during revision, with particular emphasis on understanding economic challenges and applying concepts to real-world situations.

CBSE Class 12 Economics 2027: Project work marks distribution

20 marks allocated to project work are further divided as follows -

  • Relevance of the topic - 3 Marks

  • Knowledge Content/Research Work - 6 Marks

  • Presentation Technique - 3 Marks

  • Viva-voce - 8 Marks

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