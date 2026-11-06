Exams

CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2027 Released: Exams from February 16 to April 9; check subject-wise schedule

CBSE has released the Class 12 board exam date sheet for 2027. Exams begin on February 16 with Physics and conclude on April 9. Check the schedule for major subjects.
CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2027
CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2027Representative image
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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 12 Board Examination Date Sheet 2027 on Friday, November 6, 2026. According to the official schedule, the examinations will begin on February 16, 2027, with Physics and conclude on April 9, 2027, with Retail and Web Application examinations.

The board has released the date sheet 101 days before the commencement of the examinations to provide students and schools with sufficient time to plan their preparation.

All examinations will begin at 10.30 am. Most papers will conclude at 1.30 pm, while certain subjects will have a shorter duration.

Students can access the complete date sheet through CBSE's official website, cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2027: Major subject-wise exam dates

Here are the examination dates for some of the major Class 12 subjects:

  • February 16, 2027: Physics

  • February 17, 2027: Engineering Graphics

  • February 18, 2027: Physical Education

  • February 20, 2027: Electrical Technology, Mass Media Studies and Design Thinking and Innovation

  • February 23, 2027: Accountancy

  • February 25, 2027: Geography

  • February 27, 2027: Chemistry

  • March 2, 2027: Psychology

  • March 5, 2027: English Elective and English Core

  • March 9, 2027: Mathematics and Applied Mathematics

  • March 11, 2027: Home Science

  • March 13, 2027: Hindi Elective and Hindi Core

  • March 16, 2027: Economics

  • March 18, 2027: Marketing

  • March 19, 2027: Political Science

  • March 25, 2027: Biology

  • March 27, 2027: History

  • March 30, 2027: Sociology

  • March 31, 2027: Informatics Practices, Computer Science and Information Technology

  • April 1, 2027: Business Studies and Business Administration

  • April 6, 2027: Sanskrit Core and Taxation

  • April 7, 2027: Multi-Media, Textile Design and Data Science

  • April 8, 2027: Legal Studies

  • April 9, 2027: Retail and Web Application

Students appearing for other subjects, including languages, vocational courses and skill-based subjects, should refer to the complete official date sheet.

CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2027: Stream-wise important dates

Science stream: Physics is scheduled for February 16, Chemistry for February 27, Mathematics for March 9 and Biology for March 25. English Core will be conducted on March 5.

Commerce stream: Accountancy will be held on February 23, Economics on March 16 and Business Studies on April 1. Mathematics and Applied Mathematics are scheduled for March 9.

Humanities stream: Psychology is scheduled for March 2, Geography for February 25, Political Science for March 19, History for March 27 and Sociology for March 30.

The dates allow students to identify the gaps between their examinations and prepare subject-wise revision plans.

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