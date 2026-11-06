CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2027 Released: Exams from February 16 to April 9; check subject-wise schedule

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 12 Board Examination Date Sheet 2027 on Friday, November 6, 2026. According to the official schedule, the examinations will begin on February 16, 2027, with Physics and conclude on April 9, 2027, with Retail and Web Application examinations.
The board has released the date sheet 101 days before the commencement of the examinations to provide students and schools with sufficient time to plan their preparation.
All examinations will begin at 10.30 am. Most papers will conclude at 1.30 pm, while certain subjects will have a shorter duration.
Students can access the complete date sheet through CBSE's official website, cbse.gov.in.
Here are the examination dates for some of the major Class 12 subjects:
February 16, 2027: Physics
February 17, 2027: Engineering Graphics
February 18, 2027: Physical Education
February 20, 2027: Electrical Technology, Mass Media Studies and Design Thinking and Innovation
February 23, 2027: Accountancy
February 25, 2027: Geography
February 27, 2027: Chemistry
March 2, 2027: Psychology
March 5, 2027: English Elective and English Core
March 9, 2027: Mathematics and Applied Mathematics
March 11, 2027: Home Science
March 13, 2027: Hindi Elective and Hindi Core
March 16, 2027: Economics
March 18, 2027: Marketing
March 19, 2027: Political Science
March 25, 2027: Biology
March 27, 2027: History
March 30, 2027: Sociology
March 31, 2027: Informatics Practices, Computer Science and Information Technology
April 1, 2027: Business Studies and Business Administration
April 6, 2027: Sanskrit Core and Taxation
April 7, 2027: Multi-Media, Textile Design and Data Science
April 8, 2027: Legal Studies
April 9, 2027: Retail and Web Application
Students appearing for other subjects, including languages, vocational courses and skill-based subjects, should refer to the complete official date sheet.
Science stream: Physics is scheduled for February 16, Chemistry for February 27, Mathematics for March 9 and Biology for March 25. English Core will be conducted on March 5.
Commerce stream: Accountancy will be held on February 23, Economics on March 16 and Business Studies on April 1. Mathematics and Applied Mathematics are scheduled for March 9.
Humanities stream: Psychology is scheduled for March 2, Geography for February 25, Political Science for March 19, History for March 27 and Sociology for March 30.
The dates allow students to identify the gaps between their examinations and prepare subject-wise revision plans.