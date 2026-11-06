CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2027 Released: Exams from February 16 to April 9; check subject-wise schedule

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 12 Board Examination Date Sheet 2027 on Friday, November 6, 2026. According to the official schedule, the examinations will begin on February 16, 2027, with Physics and conclude on April 9, 2027, with Retail and Web Application examinations.

The board has released the date sheet 101 days before the commencement of the examinations to provide students and schools with sufficient time to plan their preparation.

All examinations will begin at 10.30 am. Most papers will conclude at 1.30 pm, while certain subjects will have a shorter duration.

Students can access the complete date sheet through CBSE's official website, cbse.gov.in.