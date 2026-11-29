The second slot of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 concluded on Sunday, November 29, with candidates completing the afternoon session conducted by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore.
The examination was held from 12.30 PM to 2.30 PM, covering Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA).
Based on initial candidate reactions and assessments by coaching institutes, CAT 2026 Slot 2 appears to have been moderate overall, although opinions differ on the relative difficulty of individual sections.
While some candidates found Quantitative Ability manageable, others reported lengthy calculations. DILR also received mixed feedback, with the selection of appropriate sets emerging as an important factor.
The paper contained 68 questions, including 24 in VARC and 22 each in DILR and QA.
The VARC section contained four Reading Comprehension passages carrying four questions each, followed by eight Verbal Ability questions.
According to the initial analysis, the reading passages covered themes including the history of lawns, property ownership and wages, the concept of numbers, and courts and violence.
The difficulty varied across passages, with some candidates finding the more abstract topics challenging.
The Verbal Ability component reportedly included three parajumble questions, two para-summary questions and three cloze-style questions.
The cloze questions, involving the selection of appropriate words or options to complete a passage, were among the notable features of the paper.
Initial reactions suggest that VARC was moderate, although some candidates found the questions time-consuming because of the need for careful interpretation.
The DILR section contained 22 questions distributed across five sets.
Based on memory-based reviews, the section included sets involving:
A multi-stage tournament
Students and a funding proposal
Flight routes connecting different cities
Telephone numbers and digit exchanges
Business units represented through bar graphs
The section received contrasting assessments.
Some reviews suggested that two to three sets were relatively approachable, while others required more time to interpret and solve.
The graph-based set was considered manageable in some preliminary assessments, whereas the tournament and flight-related sets appeared more demanding.
Overall, DILR seems to have tested candidates' ability to identify suitable sets quickly rather than attempting every question.
Quantitative Ability contained 22 questions, with Arithmetic and Algebra accounting for a substantial share.
The reported questions covered quadratic equations, logarithms, inequalities, sequences and series, averages, discounts, time-speed-distance, and other numerical concepts.
Geometry and Number System questions were also reported.
The difficulty assessment varied among candidates. Some found the questions familiar and manageable, while others reported that the calculations and multiple-step problems made the section lengthy.
Early expert assessments generally placed the section in the easy-to-moderate or moderate category.
However, the number of questions candidates could solve within the allotted 40 minutes appears to have varied according to their preparation and topic-wise strengths.
Earlier in the day, candidates speaking to EdexLive at an examination centre in Vijayawada had described Slot 1 as moderate overall, with relatively manageable Quant questions and a more challenging DILR section.
The morning session also contained five DILR sets, including questions involving pebbles, pipeline networks, billable hours and student distribution.
However, candidates from Slot 1 had reported no conventional graph-based DILR set, whereas Slot 2 featured a set involving business units and bar graphs.
In VARC, both sessions reportedly included cloze-style questions and parajumbles. Reading Comprehension topics differed between the two slots.
Quantitative Ability in both sessions featured a substantial number of Arithmetic and Algebra questions.
Although initial reviews suggest that Slot 2 was moderate overall, the feedback available so far does not establish conclusively whether the afternoon paper was tougher than the morning session.