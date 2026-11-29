The second slot of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 concluded on Sunday, November 29, with candidates completing the afternoon session conducted by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore.

The examination was held from 12.30 PM to 2.30 PM, covering Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA).

Based on initial candidate reactions and assessments by coaching institutes, CAT 2026 Slot 2 appears to have been moderate overall, although opinions differ on the relative difficulty of individual sections.

While some candidates found Quantitative Ability manageable, others reported lengthy calculations. DILR also received mixed feedback, with the selection of appropriate sets emerging as an important factor.

The paper contained 68 questions, including 24 in VARC and 22 each in DILR and QA.