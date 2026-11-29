The first slot of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 concluded on Sunday, November 29, with candidates completing the two-hour computer-based examination conducted by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore.

The morning session ran from 8.30 AM to 10.30 AM and covered three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA).

Based on initial reactions from candidates at an examination centre in Vijayawada, Slot 1 appeared moderately difficult overall, although experiences varied across sections.

While several candidates found the Quantitative Ability section manageable, DILR emerged as the more challenging section. VARC received mixed reactions, with some candidates describing the questions as indirect despite the section not being particularly lengthy.

A detailed expert assessment is awaited.