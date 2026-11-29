The first slot of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 concluded on Sunday, November 29, with candidates completing the two-hour computer-based examination conducted by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore.
The morning session ran from 8.30 AM to 10.30 AM and covered three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA).
Based on initial reactions from candidates at an examination centre in Vijayawada, Slot 1 appeared moderately difficult overall, although experiences varied across sections.
While several candidates found the Quantitative Ability section manageable, DILR emerged as the more challenging section. VARC received mixed reactions, with some candidates describing the questions as indirect despite the section not being particularly lengthy.
A detailed expert assessment is awaited.
The VARC section received mixed feedback from candidates.
One candidate shared that the section was not particularly lengthy, but several questions were indirect and required careful interpretation.
According to the initial feedback, the Reading Comprehension passages included topics related to philosophy and environmental issues, including ecology and deforestation.
Candidates also reported encountering three parajumble-based questions and fill-in-the-blank-type questions.
Interestingly, some candidates reported that odd-one-out questions did not appear in Slot 1.
Although the section was not universally described as difficult, the indirect nature of certain questions appears to have made answer selection challenging for some candidates.
A more detailed analysis of the reading passages and Verbal Ability questions is awaited.
The Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning section appeared to be the most challenging component of the morning session, based on the initial candidate reactions.
Several candidates described the section as tricky, with one candidate stating that certain sets were confusing and required considerable time to solve.
According to the feedback collected, the DILR section contained five sets, comprising a total of 22 questions.
Three sets reportedly contained four questions each, while the remaining two contained five questions each.
The sets recalled by candidates included:
Games and Tournaments: A set involving pebbles.
Maps and Networks: A set involving a pipeline network.
Missing Data: A set reportedly involving billable hours.
Distribution: A table-based set involving the distribution of students across three sections and their marks.
Candidates also indicated that there was no conventional graph-based set in the section, although a table-based distribution set was reported.
Overall, the DILR section appears to have been moderate to difficult, with question selection and time management playing an important role.
Quantitative Ability received relatively positive feedback, with candidates describing the section as doable.
Based on the initial reactions, Arithmetic and Algebra accounted for a substantial portion of the questions.
Candidates reported approximately six to eight Arithmetic-based questions and around six questions from Algebra.
Other topics mentioned by candidates included:
Ratio and proportion
Quadratic equations
Percentages
Venn diagrams
Number Theory
Geometry
Initial feedback suggested that Geometry accounted for approximately four to five questions, while one question was reported from Number Theory.
Although some questions may have required multiple steps, the general feedback suggested that the section was manageable for candidates who were comfortable with fundamental concepts.
The exact topic-wise distribution is yet to be independently verified.
Based on the initial reactions collected from Vijayawada, CAT 2026 Slot 1 appears to have been moderate overall.
The preliminary section-wise assessment is:
VARC: Moderate, with mixed reactions and some indirect questions
DILR: Moderate to Difficult, with tricky and time-consuming sets
QA: Moderate and relatively manageable
However, these assessments are based on a limited set of candidate reactions and should not be treated as a final evaluation of the question paper.
A comprehensive analysis based on additional candidate feedback and expert reviews may provide greater clarity on the relative difficulty of the three sections.
These reviews are being collected from an exam centre in Vijayawada -
Initial reactions are being received that there were 6 questions from Algebra
A candidate shared that the VARC section was not lengthy but had pretty indirect questions
There was a DILR set on Games and Tournaments
There was one set on Distribution in the DILR section
DILR section was not easy; it was between moderate and difficult
Quant section was doable
One candidate shared that DILR was tough and confusing
Initial reactions indicate that the Arithmetic-based questions were more
In DILR, there were map- and network-based sets. There were a total of 5 sets in DILR, similar to previous years' papers
There was no graph-based set, unlike previous years
VARC section received mixed reactions. Fill-in-the-blanks kind of questions were visible this time
Odd one out kind of questions did not appear in Slot 1
There was a passage related to Deforestation in the VARC section
There was a DILR set related to Missing Data, something related to Billable Hours
3 DILR sets had 4 questions, and 2 sets had 5 questions
Maps and Networks DILR set is based on a pipeline
Games and Tournaments DILR set is based on Pebbles
One DILR set is based on student distribution across 3 sections and marks scored, etc. There was a table in this set
Reading comprehension: one passage is on philosophy, and one is ecology/ environment/ deforestation-based
There were 3 paper-jumble-based questions
Ratio/proportion questions were there; quadratic equations, percentage-related questions, venn diagram questions were also there.
There were approximately 6-8 questions from Arithmetic
There was 1 question from Number Theory and 4-5 questions from Geometry
Overall, based on the above reactions, the paper seemed to be moderate, but detailed expert analysis is awaited
Following the morning session, CAT 2026 will continue with two additional examination slots.
Slot 2: 12.30 PM to 2.30 PM
Slot 3: 4.30 PM to 6.30 PM
The performance of candidates across all three sessions will be considered under the official CAT normalisation process for calculating scaled scores.
The official response sheets and answer keys will be issued separately through the CAT website, iimcat.ac.in.