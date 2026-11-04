CAT 2026 Admit Card: Official website restored after temporary server error

The official website of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 has been restored after briefly displaying an internal server error on Wednesday, November 4, the scheduled date for the release of admit cards.

When EdexLive accessed the website, iimcat.ac.in, at around 11 am, the portal displayed an “Internal Server Error – Read” message.

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The error page stated that the server had encountered an internal error or misconfiguration and was unable to complete the request.

However, the website subsequently became accessible again, allowing visitors to reach the official portal.

The temporary disruption occurred on the day candidates were expecting the release of their CAT 2026 admit cards.

According to the examination schedule, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore is scheduled to release the CAT 2026 admit cards on November 4.

The reason for the temporary server error has not been officially confirmed. It is also unclear how many candidates were affected by the disruption.

Importantly, the restoration of the website does not necessarily mean that the admit card download link has been activated.

CAT 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on November 29 in three sessions.

Candidates are advised to monitor the official website for the admit card download link and further announcements.