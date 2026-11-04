CAT 2026 Admit Card download link to be activated today at iimcat.ac.in; check steps

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore is scheduled to release the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 admit cards today, November 4. Once the download link is activated, registered candidates can access their hall tickets through the official website, iimcat.ac.in.
CAT 2026 will be conducted on November 29 in three sessions at examination centres across India. The admit card will provide candidates with their allotted examination centre, test slot, reporting time and other instructions.
Candidates must use their registered user ID and password to download the document.
Once the link is activated, candidates can follow these steps:
Visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in.
Click on the registered candidate login link.
Enter the user ID and password.
Access the candidate dashboard.
Click on the CAT 2026 admit card download link.
Download the admit card PDF and take a printout for examination day.
The examination is scheduled for November 29, 2026, in three sessions:
Slot 1: 8.30 am to 10.30 am
Slot 2: 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm
Slot 3: 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm
Candidates should check their allotted session and reporting time on the admit card rather than assuming that they can attend any of the three slots.
Candidates should carefully verify the following details:
Name and registration number
Photograph and signature
Examination centre name and address
Allotted test slot and reporting time
Examination-day instructions
In case of discrepancies, candidates should contact the CAT 2026 helpdesk for clarification.
The admit card is a mandatory document for entry into the examination centre. Candidates must carry a printed copy along with a valid photo identity document, as specified in the examination instructions.
Candidates are also advised to locate their examination centre in advance and plan their travel according to the reporting time mentioned on the admit card.
CAT is conducted for admission to postgraduate management programmes offered by the Indian Institutes of Management and other participating institutions.
Candidates should monitor iimcat.ac.in for the activation of the download link and subsequent examination-related announcements.