CAT 2026 Admit Card download link to be activated today at iimcat.ac.in; check steps

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore is scheduled to release the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 admit cards today, November 4. Once the download link is activated, registered candidates can access their hall tickets through the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2026 will be conducted on November 29 in three sessions at examination centres across India. The admit card will provide candidates with their allotted examination centre, test slot, reporting time and other instructions.

Candidates must use their registered user ID and password to download the document.