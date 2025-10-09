Candidates left in lurch as JSSC postpones examination last minute

The (JSSC) cancelled the Jharkhand Technical/Special Qualification Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JT/SQGLCCE), at the last moment without any prior notice to the students.

According to the notice issued by JSSC, the examination was postponed due to some unavoidable circumstances.

The examination was scheduled to be conducted on October 9 and the candidates reached their respective examination centers from different states.

They only got to know about the postponement of the examination through the notice posted on the wall of the examination center.

One of the candidates, who had come from Patna, said that if JSSC had informed them a day before, they could have cancelled their tickets and saved their money.

“This is an unprofessional attitude by JSSC. They should compensate for the time, energy, and money wasted in the entire exercise. They should have informed us at least 24 hours ahead of the examination date,” said a candidate.

Meanwhile, making a scathing attack on the state government, former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi posted on X, “Hemant Soren has once again done to the youth what he has always been doing -- betrayal! Today, the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) was scheduled to conduct the Jharkhand Technical/Special Qualification Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination, but, citing technical glitches, they suddenly announced the cancellation of the exam,” said Marandi.

Was the technical setup not properly executed because Hemant was in Delhi, or did a real problem arise?, he added.

"Whatever the reason, the youth who appeared for the examination had to bear the financial and mental loss. The youth have been trapped in the vicious circle of conspiracies of the Hemant government for the last 6 years. The careers of the youth are being ruined by leaking the papers, and then they are being branded as accused and asked for proof of their innocence," he added.