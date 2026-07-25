APTET Hall Ticket Link 2026 to be activated today, documents required on exam day

Department of School Education Andhra Pradesh, will activate APTET Hall Ticket 2026 download link today, July 25. The exam authority has not confirmed an official time of release. As per previous years' trends, the hall ticket gets directly activated on the candidate's login by evening. An official update on tet2dsc.apcfss.in shall be given once the hall ticket is released.

The applicants need to keep their username and password ready to download the hall ticket. In case you do not remember either the username or password, you can easily retrieve them.

Important documents required on exam day

The exam is set to begin from August 5 onwards. The applicants must carry the following documents on the exam day -

APTET Hall Ticket (Colour/ Black & White Printout)

Valid ID Proof viz., Aadhaar Card/ Voter ID/ Driving License/ Passport

1 Passport Size Photograph (in case of photo mismatch during attendance)

Important Instructions on Photo Mismatch

One of the major problems or challenges that the candidates face on the exam day is the mistmatch of photo. For example, if you have not upddated the photo on your Aadhaar card for more than 10 years, the photo might mismatch with the photo uploaded on hall ticket. The exam centre authorities might ask you to sign a declaration form and you must submit a passport size photograph as well (same as the one uploaded on the application form).

The mode of APTET is CBT (Computer-based Test). The question paper consists of 150 questions for 150 marks.

For the latest APTET news and updates, keep visiting EdexLive.