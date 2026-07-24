APTET hall ticket 2026 releasing tomorrow at tet2dsc.apcfss.in

Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education will release the APTET hall ticket 2026 tomorrow, July 25. The date has officially been confirmed, but there is no confirmation on the exact release time. There is a possibility of the release of the hall ticket by evening, as per the previous years' trends. The Paper 1 and 2 hall tickets will be released simultaneously.

The link to download the hall ticket will be available on the candidate login of the official website tet2dsc.apcfss.in. You need to keep your username and password ready. In case you forget the password, you can retrieve the same through the relevant option.

Steps to retrieve APTET username and password?

Click on the candidate login button on the official website tet2dsc.apcfss.in

If you are looking to retrieve the user ID, click on the 'know your user ID' option

Enter the Aadhaar number and click on the submit button

You will receive an OTP on your mobile number

Enter the OTP and validate the login. Your user ID will be displayed on the screen

If you wish to retrieve the password, click on the 'forgot password' option

Enter your Aadhaar number and user id. You will receive the password on your mobile number via SMS

APTET June 2026 exam is scheduled to be conducted from August 5 to 21. The detailed subject-wise schedule will be released along with the hall ticket. The applicants must check their exam date and shift timings carefully. The Shift 1 exam will be conducted from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM, while the Shift 2 exam takes place from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM.