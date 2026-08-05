APTET 2026 August 5 Question Paper Analysis Shift 1: CDP easy, Telugu moderate

APTET 2026 August 5 Shift 1 exam for Paper 2A Telugu subject has concluded. As per student reviews, the CDP section was easy, but the core subject questions were slightly tougher. The question paper had 150 questions: 60 marks for the core Telugu subject, 30 marks for the general Telugu subject, and CDP and English sections. The EdexLive team got in touch with a few test-takers from the Guntur region, and the detailed question paper analysis for Shift 1 has been provided here.
Rani from Guntur shared that the core Telugu subject paper was slightly tougher compared to previous year papers. The grammar level questions were slightly less, and the questions on prose and history of Telugu literature were more.
Srinivasulu from Guntur expressed that the paper was tough, but the CDP and General Telugu sections were easy. The in-depth subject-level questions from the Telugu part was suprsing according to him
Keerhana from Gunture shared that the core Telugu paper was Moderate and the CDP section was easy
List of Topics asked in the Shift 1 Exam
Child Development & Pedagogy: 2 questions from Infancy and Cognitive Development concepts, 2 questions from principles of growth, 2 questions from Piaget’s Cognitive Development Theory, 1 question from Stages of Social Development, 1 question from Gardner’s Theory of Multiple Intelligences, 1 question regarding hodevelopvleop creativity among children, 4 questions on Pedagogical concernsa and couple of ICT-basedbased questions
General English: Major focus on basic grammar that includes 1 question earelatedted to antonym, synonym, spellings, parts of speech, tenses and reading comprehension
A detailed analysis shall be provided after the Shift 2 exam. A combined data on topic-wise weightage and section-wise difficulty level will be updated seperately through EdexLive.