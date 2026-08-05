APTET 2026 August 5 Question Paper Analysis Shift 1: CDP easy, Telugu moderate

List of Topics asked in the Shift 1 Exam

Child Development & Pedagogy: 2 questions from Infancy and Cognitive Development concepts, 2 questions from principles of growth, 2 questions from Piaget’s Cognitive Development Theory, 1 question from Stages of Social Development, 1 question from Gardner’s Theory of Multiple Intelligences, 1 question regarding hodevelopvleop creativity among children, 4 questions on Pedagogical concernsa and couple of ICT-basedbased questions

General English: Major focus on basic grammar that includes 1 question earelatedted to antonym, synonym, spellings, parts of speech, tenses and reading comprehension