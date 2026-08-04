Exams

APTET 2026 Exam begins on August 5; Important exam day instructions

APTET 2026 exam is scheduled to begin on August 5, and here is the list of 5 important exam day instructions that are helpful for test takers
APTET 2026 Key Exam Day Instructions
APTET 2026 Key Exam Day InstructionsRepresentative AI Generated Image
Updated on

The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, will begin the APTET 2026 exam on August 5, and it will continue until August 16. The subject-wise schedule has already been released, and the same has been mentioned on the hall ticket as well. There are a few specific exam day instructions that the test takers must keep in mind before appearing for the exam.

5 Key Exam Day Instructions for APTET Exam 2026

  • It is important to carry a passport-size photograph on the exam day. If your Aadhaar card photo has not been updated for more than 10 years, there might be a chance of a photo mismatch. Therefore, carry at least 1 or 2 passport-size photographs

  • The passport-size photograph should be the same as the one uploaded on the application form and printed on the admit card

  • Carry an original ID proof on the exam day, preferably Aadhaar Card. Colour printout of ID proof is not accepted

  • Do not wear a wrist watch as it will be removed at the time of security check

  • After the facial attendance and biometric attendance, you will be allocated a system. Make sure your name and hall ticket number is visible on the screen. If not, you must inform the invigilator imemdiately

On the Day 1, August 5, the exam will be conducted for the Paper 2 Telugu subject. The question paper includes 30 marks for CDP, 30 marks for General English, 30 marks for Telugu subject and 60 marks for the core subject opted by the candidates.

APTET
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com