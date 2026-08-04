APTET 2026 Exam begins on August 5; Important exam day instructions

The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, will begin the APTET 2026 exam on August 5, and it will continue until August 16. The subject-wise schedule has already been released, and the same has been mentioned on the hall ticket as well. There are a few specific exam day instructions that the test takers must keep in mind before appearing for the exam.
It is important to carry a passport-size photograph on the exam day. If your Aadhaar card photo has not been updated for more than 10 years, there might be a chance of a photo mismatch. Therefore, carry at least 1 or 2 passport-size photographs
The passport-size photograph should be the same as the one uploaded on the application form and printed on the admit card
Carry an original ID proof on the exam day, preferably Aadhaar Card. Colour printout of ID proof is not accepted
Do not wear a wrist watch as it will be removed at the time of security check
After the facial attendance and biometric attendance, you will be allocated a system. Make sure your name and hall ticket number is visible on the screen. If not, you must inform the invigilator imemdiately
On the Day 1, August 5, the exam will be conducted for the Paper 2 Telugu subject. The question paper includes 30 marks for CDP, 30 marks for General English, 30 marks for Telugu subject and 60 marks for the core subject opted by the candidates.