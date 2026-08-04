APTET 2026 Exam begins on August 5; Important exam day instructions

It is important to carry a passport-size photograph on the exam day. If your Aadhaar card photo has not been updated for more than 10 years, there might be a chance of a photo mismatch. Therefore, carry at least 1 or 2 passport-size photographs

The passport-size photograph should be the same as the one uploaded on the application form and printed on the admit card

Carry an original ID proof on the exam day, preferably Aadhaar Card. Colour printout of ID proof is not accepted

Do not wear a wrist watch as it will be removed at the time of security check