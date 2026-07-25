APSCHE postpones AP ECET 2026 Seat Allotment for the second time

Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education has once again postponed the AP ECET 2026 seat allotment. The date has been revised for the second time. The allotment was initially supposed to be released on July 20 but was later postponed to July 24. APSCHE has further provided an official update that the allotment will be postponed to July 25.

As per the revised schedule, the seat allotment will be released on July 27 after 6 PM, and the self-reporting process begins immediately.

APSCHE has not provided any specific reason for the postponement of seat allotment. Administrative reasons could be the reason for the delay in releasing the seat allotment result.

Students have been waiting eagerly for the seat allotment result. Every year, the first phase counselling process concluded before the third/ fourth week of July. A student, Rohit from Vijayawada, said, "I have been waiting for the seat allotment eagerly and continuously refreshing the website. Postponing the seat allotment for the second time is disappointing''.

Another student, Prathysha from Vijayawada, shared that ''I have been refreshing the website and often opened the candidate login to check the allotment status. However, the postponement has increased the anxiety further''.

If the seat allotment is released on July 27 without any further delay, the reporting process is likely to be concluded by or before July 31. An official update on revised dates of reporting and Phase 2 schedule will be declared soon. The second phase counselling is subject to the number of vacant seats.