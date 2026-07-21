AP ECET Seat Allotment Result 2026 Postponed: New date announced

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education has postponed the AP ECET Seat Allotment Result 2026, which was supposed to be released on July 20. The announcement of allotments has been postponed due to technical issues. APSCHE has officially announced that the seat allotment result will be released on July 24. The allotment list will be published at cap.apcfss.in.

Recently, APSCHE released a press note on AP ECET admissions 2026, which is about self-supporting courses. As per the decision of AP Government, students getting a seat under self-supporting courses offered by SVU, JNTUK and JNTUA are not eligible for the fee reimbursement. The scheme is applicable only for self-financing courses.

The detailed fee structure for the self-supporting courses was announced through the official press release.

At SVUCSS, the Lateral Entry CSE fees is Rs. 1,62,120 and the total intake is 62.

JNTU Anantapuram offers lateral entry self-supporting course in CSE and ECE specializations. The fee for the same is Rs 1,50,000 and Rs 1,25,000 respectively.

At JNTUK, CSE AI and ML self supporting course costs around Rs 75,000

Selected students must pay the entire fee, and there is no fee reimbursement for the reserved categories.

As the seat allotment result has been postponed, the schedule for reporting and classwork commenecment shall be revised. APSCHE is yet to publish an updated schedule. As per the previous schedule, the classwork is supposed to begin on July 22. With the changes in schedule, the commencement of academic session has also been delayed.

Students must keep their login details such as 'Username' and 'Password' ready to check the seat allotment result. Once the seat is accpeted, students will see the fees to be paid (zero fee incase of reimbrusement applicability). After the fee payment, seat allotment letter shall be generated followed by reporting process.