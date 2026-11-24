The AP Universities Recruitment Hall Ticket 2026 download link is scheduled to be activated today, November 24. The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will conduct the examinations on December 1, 3, 4, 5 and 9, 2026, and hall tickets will be available through its official website, psc.ap.gov.in.
Candidates are advised to keep their User ID and password ready to download their hall tickets. The examinations are being conducted for the recruitment of Assistant Professors in Andhra Pradesh universities and Lecturers in RGUKT AP.
Direct link to download hall ticket: Not yet activated | Link will be provided here once released.
APPSC has not announced an official time for activating the hall ticket download link. The previous AP Universities Assistant Professor recruitment examination was conducted in 2018. Therefore, there is insufficient historical data to reliably estimate the hall ticket release time for the current recruitment.
Candidates can follow this live blog for the latest updates on hall ticket availability and the direct download link.
For AP Assistant Professor recruitment, the screening test will consist of 150 questions carrying 450 marks. Candidates will appear for the examination in the subject they selected while submitting their applications.
Unlike several other APPSC examinations, there is no separate General Paper or Paper 1 for this recruitment. The subject-specific screening test will be followed by SEC evaluation and a personal interview as part of the selection process.
For RGUKT AP Lecturer recruitment, the examination pattern remains the same, with 150 questions carrying 450 marks. However, the selection process differs, as candidates will be selected directly based on their rank in the written examination.
Candidates are advised to strictly follow the syllabus prescribed by the examination authority and avoid relying on unverified information circulating on social media regarding changes to the examination pattern or possible postponement.
As per the latest announced schedule, the examinations will be conducted on December 1, 3, 4, 5 and 9, 2026. Candidates should rely only on official APPSC notifications for any changes.
Until the hall tickets are released, applicants can follow the live updates below for subject-wise preparation tips, important topics and a last-week revision plan.
Candidates can use the following suggested distribution of revision time across the syllabus. This is an editorial study plan, not an official APPSC marks distribution.
Mathematical methods – 15%
Classical mechanics – 12%
Electromagnetic theory – 13%
Quantum mechanics – 16%
Thermodynamics and statistical physics – 12%
Electronics and experimental methods – 10%
Atomic and molecular physics – 8%
Condensed matter – 8%
Nuclear and particle physics – 6%
Candidates can use the following allocation of revision time:
Literary movements: 12%
Literary criticism and concepts: 13%
Renaissance and Milton: 10%
Romantic and Victorian texts: 10%
Modern British writing: 12%
American writing: 8%
Indian writing: 10%
World literatures: 8%
English Language Teaching methods and skills: 10%
ELT assessment, phonetics and syntax: 7%
This is an editorial study plan based on the prescribed syllabus, not APPSC’s official marks distribution. Do not skip any listed unit.
Candidates can use the following allocation of revision time:
Real Analysis: 17%
Metric Spaces: 10%
Elementary Number Theory: 7%
Group Theory: 12%
Ring Theory: 9%
Vector Spaces: 9%
Matrix Theory: 10%
Complex Analysis: 12%
Ordinary Differential Equations: 8%
Partial Differential Equations: 6%
This is an editorial study plan based on the prescribed syllabus, not APPSC’s official marks distribution. Do not skip any listed unit.
Candidates can use the following allocation of revision time:
Diversity and classification: 10%
Plant and animal structure: 7%
Cell biology and biomolecules: 12%
Plant physiology: 10%
Human physiology: 16%
Reproduction and reproductive health: 10%
Genetics and molecular inheritance: 16%
Evolution and human health: 8%
Biotechnology: 6%
Ecology and conservation: 5%
This is an editorial study plan based on the prescribed syllabus, not APPSC’s official marks distribution. Do not skip any listed unit.
Candidates can use the following allocation of revision time:
Mathematical Methods: 14%
Classical Mechanics: 12%
Electromagnetic Theory: 13%
Quantum Mechanics: 17%
Thermodynamic and Statistical Physics: 12%
Electronics and Experimental Methods: 10%
Atomic and Molecular Physics: 8%
Condensed Matter Physics: 8%
Nuclear and Particle Physics: 6%
This is an editorial study plan based on the prescribed syllabus, not APPSC’s official marks distribution. Do not skip any listed unit.
Candidates can use the following allocation of revision time:
Periodicity and bonding: 9%
Coordination and transition chemistry: 12%
Organometallic, analytical and bioinorganic chemistry: 8%
Quantum chemistry and spectroscopy: 10%
Thermodynamics and electrochemistry: 12%
Kinetics, solids and surfaces: 9%
Stereochemistry and aromaticity: 10%
Organic mechanisms and named reactions: 13%
Organic synthesis and structure determination: 12%
Interdisciplinary chemistry: 5%
This is an editorial study plan based on the prescribed syllabus, not APPSC’s official marks distribution. Do not skip any listed unit.
The hall ticket download link has not been activated yet. The link is expected to go live anytime soon.
There is no general paper in the AP Universities Recruitment Exam 2026. The exam will purely be subject-based. Rumours or unofficial sources on social media circulating that there is Paper 1. The candidates are advised to believe such rumours and stick to the exam pattern specified on the official notification.
Due to the Phase 3 local body elections in Andhra Pradesh, APPSC decided to shift the exams scheduled on December 2 to December 9. An official notice on the same was released on November 13.
Botany, Design Technologies, Home Science, Law, Physical Education, Planning, Psychology, RGUKT-Mathematics and Sociology.
December 4, 2026 — Forenoon: Chemistry, English, Marine Biology, Mass Communication and Journalism, Microbiology, RGUKT-Library Science, RGUKT-Music, RGUKT-Physical Education and Urdu.
December 4, 2026 — Afternoon: Architecture, Biosciences, Hindi, History, Library and Information Science, Meteorology, Physics, Visual/Fine Arts and Yoga.
December 3, 2026 — Forenoon: Building Technology, Economics, Geo-Engineering, Mathematics, Nursing, Pharmacy, RGUKT-Biology, Sanskrit and Social Work.
December 3, 2026 — Afternoon: Biochemistry, Computer Science and Applications, Education, Electronic Science, Fishery Science and Aquaculture, Mechanical Engineering, Public Administration, RGUKT-Fine Arts and RGUKT-Yoga.
December 9, 2026 — Forenoon:
Chemical Engineering
Commerce
Computer Science and Information Technology Engineering
Food Technology
Geography
Painting
Philosophy
RGUKT-Telugu
December 9, 2026 — Afternoon:
Archaeology
Architecture and Planning
Electronics and Communication Engineering
Environmental Sciences
Geophysics
Metallurgical Engineering
Polymer Science and Technology
RGUKT-English
December 1, 2026 — Forenoon:
Civil Engineering
Instrumentation
Political Science
RGUKT-Chemistry
RGUKT-Information Technology
Rural Development
Sculpture
Statistics
Zoology
December 1, 2026 — Afternoon:
Anthropology
Biotechnology
Electrical and Electronics Engineering
Geology
Management
Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering
RGUKT-Physics
Telugu
The applicants were given an option to select five districts as the test preference. APPSC will most probably allocate the district selected as first preference to all the candidates, but few candidates may get test city as per second preference depending on online test centre slots availability. Candidates will not have an option to request for a change in test centre.
The candidates will just need their User ID/ Candidate Password to access the hall ticket. In case you do not remember the login details, you can retrieve the same. Here are the important steps to retrieve the login details.
APPSC has not yet confirmed an official release time for the hall tickets. The candidates can expect it by tonight as APPSC releases important notifications by the end of the day. Recently, notifications for various examinations were released after 8 PM only.