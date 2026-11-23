Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission will begin the AP Universities Recruitment Exam 2026 on December 1. The hall tickets for the same are scheduled to be released on November 24. The link to download hall tickets will be provided on the official website of APPSC instead of the AP Universities Recruitment website. The candidates need to keep their 'Login ID' and 'Password' ready to access the hall tickets. In case you forgot the login details, do not worry, as these credentials can be retrieved by following the simple steps provided here.