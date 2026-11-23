Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission will begin the AP Universities Recruitment Exam 2026 on December 1. The hall tickets for the same are scheduled to be released on November 24. The link to download hall tickets will be provided on the official website of APPSC instead of the AP Universities Recruitment website. The candidates need to keep their 'Login ID' and 'Password' ready to access the hall tickets. In case you forgot the login details, do not worry, as these credentials can be retrieved by following the simple steps provided here.
Visit the official website apuniversitiesrecruitment.apcfss.in
Click on the 'Candidate Login' option available on the homepage
Click on the option that indicates 'Know your User ID'
Enter your Aadhaar Number and the CAPTCHA code displayed on the screen
Click on the 'Submit' button
Your 'User ID or Candidate ID' will be displayed on the screen
Take a screenshot of the same or note it down
Visit the official website
Click on the 'Forgot Password' option
Enter your Aadhaar Number and User ID or Candidate ID
Click on the 'Get OTP' option
You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number
Enter the OTP and reset the password
Note down the password to avoid last-minute confusion while downloading the hall ticket
The candidates must note that there is no general paper in the AP Universities Recruitment Exam 2026. The question paper is purely subject-based, with 150 questions for 450 marks. The candidates are advised not to believe any rumours about the exam pattern.