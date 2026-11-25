The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has delayed releasing hall tickets for the AP Universities Recruitment Examination 2026, citing technical issues. The hall tickets were scheduled for release on November 24, but the download link remained unavailable even after that date.
When EdexLive contacted the APPSC helpdesk seeking clarification, officials said that the hall ticket release had been delayed due to technical issues and that the download facility would be made available soon. However, no revised release date or time was communicated.
The delay has left candidates disappointed, particularly as the examinations for Assistant Professor posts in various Andhra Pradesh universities and Lecturer posts in Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) are scheduled to begin on December 1.
Nearly 1.4 lakh applicants are awaiting their hall tickets, with several candidates checking the official website throughout Tuesday, November 24, hoping for an update.
Speaking to EdexLive, Srinidhi, a candidate from Mangalagiri, expressed frustration over the delay.
"I have been checking for the hall ticket throughout the day. APPSC could have at least provided an update if there was a delay. It is very frustrating," Srinidhi said.
For candidates working outside Andhra Pradesh, the delay is also affecting travel arrangements.
Goutham, a candidate from Vijayawada currently working in Delhi, explained that he needs the hall ticket to plan his journey.
"I work in Delhi, and only after the hall ticket is released, I can apply for leave and book train tickets to attend the examination. The delay is causing distress, and it will be difficult to get tickets at the right time," he told EdexLive.
Vaishnavi, another candidate from Tirupati, questioned the lack of communication from the Commission.
"Keeping candidates informed about a delay is the least we expect from APPSC. If there is a delay, the Commission should at least release an official notification and provide an update," she said.
The delay comes despite APPSC issuing an official web note on November 20, confirming that hall tickets would be available for download from November 24 through its website, psc.ap.gov.in.
However, the Commission has yet to issue a formal clarification explaining the delay or announcing a revised date for the hall ticket release.
With the first examination scheduled for December 1, candidates have limited time to make travel arrangements, particularly those travelling from other states.
The computer-based examinations are scheduled for December 1, 3, 4, 5 and 9, 2026, across the erstwhile 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh.
While the APPSC helpdesk has attributed the delay to technical issues, candidates are seeking an official notification from the Commission providing clarity on when they can download their hall tickets.
Candidates are advised to continue checking the official APPSC website for further updates.