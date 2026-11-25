The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has delayed releasing hall tickets for the AP Universities Recruitment Examination 2026, citing technical issues. The hall tickets were scheduled for release on November 24, but the download link remained unavailable even after that date.

When EdexLive contacted the APPSC helpdesk seeking clarification, officials said that the hall ticket release had been delayed due to technical issues and that the download facility would be made available soon. However, no revised release date or time was communicated.

The delay has left candidates disappointed, particularly as the examinations for Assistant Professor posts in various Andhra Pradesh universities and Lecturer posts in Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) are scheduled to begin on December 1.

Nearly 1.4 lakh applicants are awaiting their hall tickets, with several candidates checking the official website throughout Tuesday, November 24, hoping for an update.