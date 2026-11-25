The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the UGC NET December 2026 examination city intimation slip today, November 25, following a revision in the previously announced schedule. Candidates awaiting their allotted examination cities can check the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, for the latest updates.
The city slip was initially scheduled for release on November 23, as mentioned in the official information bulletin. However, NTA subsequently revised the timeline and indicated that the advance city intimation slips would be made available by November 25.
The download link was not yet available on the official UGC NET website at the time of reporting. NTA has also not specified an exact time for activating the facility.
The revised timeline comes ahead of the UGC NET December 2026 examination, which will be conducted from December 14 to 18 and on December 21 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.
The advance city intimation slip will inform candidates about the examination city allotted to them before the release of their admit cards.
This will help candidates travelling from other districts or states plan their journeys and accommodation. Working professionals appearing for the examination can also use the information to make necessary leave arrangements.
Unlike the admit card, the city intimation slip will not contain the exact examination centre address.
NTA has scheduled the release of UGC NET December 2026 admit cards for December 7, according to the information bulletin. The admit card will provide the examination centre details and instructions applicable to each candidate.
The testing agency released the detailed subject-wise examination schedule on November 19, confirming the dates and shifts for individual subjects.
Candidates can therefore refer to the published timetable to check when their respective subject examinations are scheduled.
The examination will consist of two papers conducted together over three hours. Paper 1 will have 50 questions carrying 100 marks, while Paper 2 will consist of 100 subject-specific questions carrying 200 marks.
There will be no negative marking for incorrect answers.
Candidates should keep their application number and password ready to access the city intimation slip once the download link is activated.
With less than three weeks remaining before the first examination, applicants are advised to focus on revision according to the prescribed syllabus and rely on official NTA announcements for examination-related updates.
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