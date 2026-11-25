The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the UGC NET December 2026 examination city intimation slip today, November 25, following a revision in the previously announced schedule. Candidates awaiting their allotted examination cities can check the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, for the latest updates.

The city slip was initially scheduled for release on November 23, as mentioned in the official information bulletin. However, NTA subsequently revised the timeline and indicated that the advance city intimation slips would be made available by November 25.

The download link was not yet available on the official UGC NET website at the time of reporting. NTA has also not specified an exact time for activating the facility.

The revised timeline comes ahead of the UGC NET December 2026 examination, which will be conducted from December 14 to 18 and on December 21 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.