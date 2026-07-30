AP NEET UG Rank List 2026 expected soon; counselling dates likely to be notified on July 31

AP NEET UG Rank List 2026 is expected to be released anytime soon at drntr.uhsap.in. Officials at NTR University of Health Sciences have received the NEET UG rank data from the National Testing Agency. The authorities will soon prepare the state ranks and release the same on its official website.
All the state governments have been notified about the NEET UG 2026 counselling on July 29, along with the list of new changes. Apparently, an encrypted hard disc containing the NEET UG ranks data and counselling schedule has been provided to the respective state-level counselling authorities. NMC is expected to disseminate the password for the encrypted disc on July 30, after which the counselling process shall be initiated.
The exact dates for 15 per cent AIQ counselling and 85 per cent seats' state-level counselling will be notified simultaneously.
AP NEET UG rank list 2026 will contain the candidates' details along with their state rank. The rank list will be released in a PDF format. Only those candidates featuring in the rank list are eligible to register for the counselling process. Based on the registrations received, a state-level merit list shall be declared. The seat allotment will be purely based on the merit position.
Various states are expected to release the NEET UG rank list anytime soon, and students are advised to keep checking the official websites of state-level cousellings/ Directorate of Medical Education. Meanwhile, students can accumlate all the documents required for the counselling process ready.