The Andhra Pradesh government has approved the classification of Junior Lecturer posts and other positions under the Intermediate Education Department into district and zonal cadres, in accordance with the Andhra Pradesh Public Employment (Organisation of Local Cadres and Regulation of Direct Recruitment) Order, 2025.
According to G.O.Ms.No.210, dated October 10, 2026, issued by the General Administration Department, Junior Lecturer posts in government junior colleges will fall under the zonal cadre system.
The government has also confirmed that 95 per cent reservation for local candidates will apply to direct recruitment for posts organised under the new cadre structure, as prescribed by the Presidential Order, 2025.
As per the government order, the following teaching posts have been classified under the zonal cadre:
Junior Lecturer
Junior Lecturer (Vocational)
Junior Lecturer in Physical Education
Junior Lecturer in Library Science
The Joint Director has been designated as the appointing authority for these posts.
Other positions, including Administrative Officer, Superintendent, Senior Office Assistant, Computer Technician and Technical Assistant, have also been included in the zonal cadre.
Meanwhile, Junior Office Assistant, Lab Attendant, Record Assistant, Office Subordinate and other specified supporting staff positions have been classified under the district cadre.
Under the Presidential Order, 2025, 95 percent of vacancies filled through direct recruitment in the organised cadres will be reserved for eligible local candidates.
The remaining five percent will be available through open competition, in which eligible local candidates can also participate.
The district or zone, as applicable, will function as a separate unit for recruitment, appointment, seniority, promotions, transfers and other service-related matters.
The government has directed the Human Resources (School Education) Department to amend the relevant service rules in accordance with the revised cadre structure.
The order is significant for candidates preparing for future AP Junior Lecturer recruitment, as it establishes the cadre classification and local reservation framework applicable to these posts.
However, the government order does not announce fresh Junior Lecturer vacancies, an examination schedule or recruitment dates. Candidates will have to wait for a separate recruitment notification for those details.