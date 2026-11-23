The Andhra Pradesh government has approved the classification of Junior Lecturer posts and other positions under the Intermediate Education Department into district and zonal cadres, in accordance with the Andhra Pradesh Public Employment (Organisation of Local Cadres and Regulation of Direct Recruitment) Order, 2025.

According to G.O.Ms.No.210, dated October 10, 2026, issued by the General Administration Department, Junior Lecturer posts in government junior colleges will fall under the zonal cadre system.

The government has also confirmed that 95 per cent reservation for local candidates will apply to direct recruitment for posts organised under the new cadre structure, as prescribed by the Presidential Order, 2025.