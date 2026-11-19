APSCHE will activate the AP EDCET Seat Allotment 2026 download link for the second phase counselling today, November 19. However, the admission authority has not confirmed an exact release time. The seat allotment link can be accessed through the official website cap.apcfss.in by entering the username and password. This will be the last and final phase counselling for BEd admission under the convenor quota. The leftover seats will be filled by the respective college managements.
Here are the important details about the seat allotment -
Phase 2 seat allotment release date: November 19, 2026
Official release time: Not confirmed
Phase 1 seat allotment release time: 7:00 PM
Details required to download: Username and Password
Reporting starts: November 20, 2026
Last date to confirm admission: November 23, 2026
Reporting mode: Online self-reporting and physical reporting
For the reporting process & instructions, read the AP EDCET 2026 Phase 2 seat acceptance rules.
The classes for 1st-year BEd students have already commenced for the academic session 2026-27 after the first phase seat allotment. Those who get an allotment in the second phase must complete the reporting process as early as possible and start attending the classes.
Candidates who are eligible for the fee reimbursement scheme need not pay the tuition fee and can directly generate the seat allotment letter. Those who are not eligible for the scheme must pay the tuition fee (as per the amount displayed on the screen) and generate the seat allotment letter. It is important to carry one set of Xerox copies along with original academic certificates at the time of reporting.
Candidates who do not get an allotment in this phase can directly visit any private BEd college for Category B admission/ direct admission through management quota. As of now, it is unclear whether APSCHE will conduct a spot round of counselling.
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