Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education will release the Phase 2 seat allotment result for the AP EDCET Counselling 2026 on November 19. As per the official schedule, the self-reporting and physical reporting process will take place between November 20 and 23. The academic session at all BEd colleges in Andhra Pradesh already commenced on October 24 (after the Phase 1 counselling). Therefore, students getting a seat in the Phase 2 must complete the admission formalities as early as possible so that they can start attending the classes. An official release time for the seat allotment result has not been confirmed, though.
Those who exercised web options for the first time and are waiting for seat allotment must note that the tuition fee (displayed on the screen) while accepting the seat must be paid online.
Those who participate in Phase 1 and accept the seat must note that their first phase allotment shall be automatically cancelled if they get a better allotment in the second phase counselling. These candidates must accept the seat and complete the admission formalities.
Candidates who are allotted seat in any phase and have not confirmed their seat, the seat allotted will be automatically cancelled.
Keep your username and password details handy to access the seat allotment.
It is important to generate the seat allotment letter and take a printout of the same. This letter needs to be produced at the college during the reporting process along with all academic certificate and zerox copies as well.
APSCHE will not extend the deadline of reporting unless officially notified due to unforseen circumstances.
This could be the last and find round for the BEd admission in Andhra Pradesh under convenor quota. The leftover seats maybe transferred to respective colleges to be filled under Category B (management quota).
Students enrolled in 2-year BEd course are eligible to appear for the APTET/ CTET exam once they complete the course. This will also open the doors for AP DSC (Teacher Recruitment Exam).