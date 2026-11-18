Those who exercised web options for the first time and are waiting for seat allotment must note that the tuition fee (displayed on the screen) while accepting the seat must be paid online.

Those who participate in Phase 1 and accept the seat must note that their first phase allotment shall be automatically cancelled if they get a better allotment in the second phase counselling. These candidates must accept the seat and complete the admission formalities.

Candidates who are allotted seat in any phase and have not confirmed their seat, the seat allotted will be automatically cancelled.

Keep your username and password details handy to access the seat allotment.

It is important to generate the seat allotment letter and take a printout of the same. This letter needs to be produced at the college during the reporting process along with all academic certificate and zerox copies as well.

APSCHE will not extend the deadline of reporting unless officially notified due to unforseen circumstances.