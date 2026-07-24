AP ECET seat allotment result 2026 today; download link after 6 PM

Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education will release the AP ECET seat allotment result 2026 today, July 24. Initially, the seat allotment was supposed to be released on July 20, but the authority postponed it due to technical reasons. The download link will be activated after 6 PM, as per the information provided on the official website, cap.apcfss.in.

The allotments will be available directly through the 'Candidate Login'. Keep your username and password details ready to download the seat allotment.

Steps to retrieve User ID and password?

Here are the important steps to retrieve the user ID and password to download the seat allotment result -

After clicking on the candidate login button on the official website, click on the 'know user ID' option

Enter your Aadhaar number and captcha code. Click on the submit button

Your user ID will be displayed on the screen. Note it down for future use

To retrieve the password, enter your candidate ID and Aadhaar number

You will receive an OTP on your mobile number along with the password details

Validate the OTP and reset the password

Will APSCHE release college-wise allotments?

As APSCHE launched a single website for counselling to all courses, it is still unclear whether a link to check college-wise allotments will be released. Till last year, there were separate websites for each course, and college-wise allotments were placed along the seat allotment result. Through the college-wise allotment link, a list of students who secured a seat in various colleges can be accessed. This will help identify the category-wise opening and closing ranks, enabling the cutoff to be defined.

Even though the seat allotment release time has been confirmed as 'after 6 PM', a delay can be expected. Therefore, applicants need not worry and wait patiently till the allotments are out.