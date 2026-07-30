AP ECET seat allotment result 2026 delays for the fifth time; students worry

AP ECET counselling 2026 participants are spending sleepless nights with APSCHE repeatedly delaying the release of seat allotment. For the past ten days, APSCHE has postponed the allotment announcement five times, leaving students worried. Classes for 2nd-year BTech students have already commenced in engineering colleges across Andhra Pradesh, but Lateral entry aspirants are still waiting to complete admission formalities.
On July 29, APSCHE announced that it would release the seat allotment after 8 PM, but there has been neither an announcement of seat allotment nor a further update. The date is being revised every day, making students anxious.
Several AP ECET counselling participants took to the social media platform 'X' and expressed their disappointment at how APSCHE is handling the counselling process. Students are even tagging Education Minister Nara Lokesh and requesting him to look into the issue.
APCFSS has been assigned the responsibility of organising the counselling for various courses. From website technical assistance to preparing seat allotments, the agency is responsible. Till last year, APTOnline used to manage the counselling cum admission website of various courses.
APSCHE is not providing an update on whether the counselling is being delayed due to technical issues or administrative reasons. Every year, by the last week of July, two phases of ECET counselling concludes and this year, the Round 1 seat allotment result is still updated.
Students are waiting for a cofirmed update or timeline for the counselling process without any further delays. Hopefully, APSCHE will solve the issues and release the seat allotment as early as possible.
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