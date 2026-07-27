AP ECET Seat Allotment 2026: Releasing today or postponed again?

Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education is set to release AP ECET Seat Allotment 2026 today, July 27 for the lateral entry B.Tech admission. The release of allotment was postponed twice. The participants of counselling process have been anxious to check allotments but the postponements on July 20 and 24 came as a disappointment.
Anxious students are now looking for an update whether the seat allotment result be released today or postponed again. APSCHE is most likely to release the seat allotment as per the scheduled date and time. The chances of postponing for the third time are less.
Even though APSCHE mentioned that the allotments will be uploaded after 6 PM, students can expet a slight delay as per the previous years' trends. The allotment might release either by late evening or night. The revised dates of self reporting and physical reporting process shall be confirmed after the publication of allotments.
The second phase counselling is expected to begin only after the first week of August. The reporting for the first phase seat allotment is likely to be completed by or before August 2, but the official dates are yet to be finalised.
If you are not satisfied with the seat allotment, you have two options -
Option 1: Accept the seat in the first phase, complete the reporting process and wait for second phase counselling. Choosing this option will help you retain the already allotted seat if you do not get an allotment in the second phase
Option 2: Do not accept the seat and wait for the second phase counselling
If you are not allotted a seat in the first phase, there is only an option to exercise the web options in second phase counselling. The chances of admission are purely based on your rank and vacant seats available.