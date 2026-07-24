AP EAMCET web options 2026 to open on July 25; colleges and courses list awaited

AP EAMCET web options 2026 for the first phase counselling will open on July 25 at cap.apcfss.in, and the last date is July 31. During this period, the registered candidates can choose their college and course preferences. Only those applicants filling the web options are eligible for inclusion in the seat allotment result.

APSCHE has not released the list of colleges and courses on the official website. To fill the web options, students must first check the list of B.Tech specialisations offered by various colleges along with the fee details. Those who are eligible for the fee reimbursement scheme need not pay any fees. Usually, the list of colleges and courses is released simultaneously with the web options.

Students need to keep their username and password ready to fill the college preferences. The last date to register for the counselling is July 29. If the certificate verification status is completed by the helpline centre, the window to fill web options shall be visible to the candidates.

It is advisable to fill as many college preferences as possible to maximise admission chances. A preference number should be given for each college and B.Tech specialisation. If you are looking for admission in CSE, AI, Data Science, ML or IoT courses, choose the respective course(s) in various colleges as the top 10 preferences.

This counselling is only specific to the MPC stream for engineering and pharmacy courses. The dates for the BPC stream are expected to be notified in August.

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