Exams

AP EAMCET Web Options 2026 last date extended by three days; revised schedule released

AP EAMCET Web Options 2026 will now be open till August 3 and the official revised counselling schedule has been announced
AP EAMCET web options 2026 last date extended
AP EAMCET web options 2026 last date extended File Photo
Updated on

AP EAMCET Web Options 2026 last date has been extended by three days. ASPCHE has released the official revised schedule for the BTech counselling today, July 30. Already, a notification was given on the counselling registration last date extension.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2026: Revised dates

  • Counselling registration last date: August 1, 2026

  • Last date to exercise web options: August 3, 2026

  • Last date to edit web options: August 4, 2026

  • Release of seat allotment: August 9, 2026

  • Self-reporting and joining at the college: August 10 to 15, 2026

  • Classes start date: August 10, 2026

The schedule has been revised as per the request of aspirants. Those who have not yet registered for the counselling process can use this extended window to complete the preliminary formalities. Certificate uploading and verification must be completed to unlock the web options.

AP EAMCET web options 2026 last date extended
AP ECET seat allotment result 2026 delays for the fifth time; students worry

While the AP EAMCET counselling schedule is revised, APSCHE is not providing definitive updates on the AP ECET seat allotment result 2026. The allotment announcement has alredy been postponed by five times, but still, the allotments are not uploaded. The delay is worrying lateral entry BTech aspirants as the classes for 2nd year students have already sdtarted in various colleges.

AP EAMCET
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com